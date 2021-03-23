These Kansas State defenders are getting good reviews at spring football practice

Joe Klanderman’s first season as defensive coordinator came to an ugly end when the Kansas State football team surrendered 203 points over its final five games.

The Wildcats lost all five, including a humbling 69-31 defeat to close things out against Texas.

That was not a fun experience for him or any of the K-State players involved. But they are hoping some good will come out of it during spring practice.

“That’s in the back of everybody’s mind,” Klanderman said. “That’s not us. That’s not our identity. You know we got away from the things that we want to be about, which are toughness, physicality, running to the football and being great communicators ... That’s not what K-State defense is going to be.”

Time will tell if the Wildcats’s defense improve from the way they ended last season. But Klanderman is optimistic that they are heading in the right direction based on what he has seen behind closed doors this month.

Incredible first impression

Julius Brents has only been on campus for a few months, but the cornerback transfer from Iowa has already made his presence felt on the practice field.

He has made such a good first impression with the Wildcats that he seems destined to become the most hyped defensive player on the team heading into the fall.

“He’s going to be a great player here,” defensive tackle Eli Huggins said. “He’s a big dude out there at corner, and he’s looked incredible so far in practice. I expect a big year out of him.”

Brents is a 6-foot-3 and 203-pound junior defensive back that played in 19 games over three seasons with the Hawkeyes before electing to finish out his career with the Wildcats.

He appeared to have instant impact potential when he originally transferred to K-State, especially given the Wildcats’ offseason losses in the secondary. And he appears well on his way to securing a starting role next season.

“I think he has been outstanding,” Klanderman said. “Julius is somebody that established himself right away as a dominant athlete and alpha-male type athlete. He’s learned what we’re doing, he’s transitioned really well into what we’re doing. He’s made plays. He’s not a guy that just does it right, but can make the play and finish when he gets the opportunity. He’s going to be a good one. He’s going to be somebody that people will know.”

Striking gold with other transfers

The Wildcats prioritized transfers on the defensive side of the ball and brought in four experienced newcomers to help at positions of need during the offseason.

Klanderman is pleased with all of them.

“In the transfer market,” he said, “I think we went four for four.”

Timmy Horne, a senior defensive tackle from Charlotte, is currently receiving the most praise behind Brents. After starting 29 games with the 49ers, he appears on pace to play a significant role for K-State’s front four next season.

“I think we struck gold with Timmy Horne,” Klanderman said. “I’m really pleased with him and where he is. He’s a physical kid that can move and has length and is big and has some football intelligence. He has fit right into that room.”

Klanderman also said he was pleased with the progress of Louisville transfer safety Russ Yeast, who will likely play alongside Jahron McPherson and T.J. Smith next season, as well as Utah State transfer Eric Munoz, who is expected to provide valuable depth at linebacker.

Answering questions at linebacker

Following the departures of Justin Hughes and Elijah Sullivan, all signs now point toward junior linebacker Daniel Green taking over as the position’s go-to player.

Is he ready for that responsibility?

“Yes sir,” Green said. “That’s what I came here to do.”

K-State coaches have to like that type of confidence from Green. The former four star recruit out of Portland, Oregon has had some nice moments during his time in Manhattan, but he has rarely looked the part of an every down player. That will need to change as linebacker appears to be among the biggest questions on the entire team.

Green doesn’t seem bothered by that as he takes a leadership role along with Cody Fletcher within the position.

But the Wildcats may not need to lean on him as much as some might think. Wayne Jones has looked good this spring since switching positions from safety to linebacker. And Klanderman had good things to say about Ryan Henington, Austin Moore, Nick Allen, Kienen Gaskin and Eric Munoz.

“I would say our linebacker room is probably our deepest room,” Klanderman said. “We’ve had some guys that have really come on.”

Up and comer

Felix Anudike was one of nine true freshmen to see time last season. He played in five games and finished the year with three tackles at defensive end.

Klanderman and K-State players think he can make a big jump as a sophomore.

“Felix is definitely getting way better,” Huggins said. “He’s had a good spring so far. He’s looked great out there on the field and I expect he’ll probably do some very big things.”

Welcome back

Though he hasn’t been cleared for contact drills yet, sophomore defensive back T.J. Smith is back with the Wildcats at practice and participating on a limited basis as he continues to recover from an injury that ended his season early last year.

Klanderman said getting him “back into the mix will help us,” because he views Smith as one of the best three safeties on the team. He said Smith is on pace to be full go in the summer.