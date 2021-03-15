Kansas State forward Antonio Gordon will transfer after two seasons with Wildcats

Antonio Gordon has provided some clarity on his future with the Kansas State men’s basketball team.

There isn’t one.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore forward from Lawton, Oklahoma has decided to transfer and continue his college career at a new school after spending the past two seasons with the Wildcats. His long-term status with K-State has been up in the air since he was granted a leave of absence from the team earlier this month for what coach Bruce Weber described as “total health issues.”

Gordon was not present for K-State’s final three games after averaging 5.8 points and 5.8 rebounds earlier in the season. His final game with the Wildcats came on Feb. 27 against West Virginia. Gordon played in 21 games this past season, making 12 starts at the four spot.

He will not try to work his way back into the lineup next year.

“I appreciate his contributions to our program the past two seasons, especially this season with all his health-related challenges,” Weber said of Gordon on Monday. “We wish him the best as he moves forward in his college career.”

Gordon was a steady contributor for the Wildcats in each of the past two seasons. He played mostly as a reserve, but did make 21 starts during his time in purple. His best game came against Baylor early on this season when he erupted for 23 points and six rebounds, albeit in a 100-69 home defeat.

“I want to thank the people of Manhattan for their tremendous love and support throughout this year,” Gordon wrote on social media. “I would also like to thank my teammates for accepting me and loving me like a brother. I would lastly like to thank Coach Weber, Coach (Brad) Korn, Coach (Chris) Lowery, Coach (Shane) Southwell and Coach (Jermaine) Henderson for giving me the opportunity to play at this university. I will truly miss the memories that were made here with so many great people.”

He arrived on campus as part of a small freshman class that also included Montavious Murphy and DaJuan Gordon in 2019.

Gordon is the first K-State basketball player to exit the roster since its season ended last week at the Big 12 Tournament.

His departure gives the Wildcats an open scholarship to use on the recruiting trail as Weber looks to build toward the 2021-22 season.