K-State Wildcats vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Prediction, lineups, time, radio, TV info

The details

When/where: 4 p.m. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan

TV/radio: ESPN+ (Streaming service, subscription required); KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City.

Line: Kansas State by 3

Projected lineups

P No. Iowa State Ht. Yr. PPG F 13 Javan Johnson 6-6 Jr. 9.8 F 33 Solomon Young 6-8 Sr. 10.5 G 3 Tre Jackson 6-1 So. 5.2 G 1 Tyler Harris 5-9 Jr. 7.7 G 5 Jalen Coleman-Lands 6-4 Sr. 14.1 P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 21 Davion Bradford 7-0 Fr. 7.4 F 11 Antonio Gordon 6-9 So. 5.8 G 2 Selton Miguel 6-4 Fr. 7.1 G 21 Mike McGuirl 6-2 Sr. 11.7 G 24 Nijel Pack 6-0 Fr. 12.1





About Iowa State (2-20, 0-17 Big 12): The Cyclones have lost 16 straight games dating back to a home victory over Jackson State on Dec. 20. With a loss on Saturday, they will become the fourth team in Big 12 history to finish the regular season without a conference victory. Steve Prohm’s job status is up in the air. Iowa State has managed to stay competitive in some of its recent losses, including against Baylor and TCU. But the Cyclones are coming off an 81-54 loss at Texas Tech. They are also a tired team right now. Iowa State has played three games since K-State played its last game at West Virginia. Jalen Coleman-Lands leads the team in scoring.

About Kansas State (7-19, 3-14 Big 12): The Wildcats are coming off a 65-43 loss at West Virginia, but they didn’t have Nijel Pack for that game. He is expected to return and be in the starting lineup against Iowa State. That will provide a big boost for K-State as it looks to close out the regular season. A victory over Iowa State would mean a small level of progress for K-State. The Wildcats only won three conference games last season. Beating the Cyclones would give them four conference wins this season. It would also give them three wins in their final four games as the Big 12 Tournament approaches.

Prediction: Some will call this a meaningless basketball game and wonder why the Big 12 bothered to reschedule it, given that it will have no impact on the conference standings. But there are plenty of reasons for both teams to give their all on Saturday.

Iowa State doesn’t want to go winless in Big 12 play.

K-State does want to finish the regular season by winning three of its final four games. Sweeping the season series with its Farmageddon rival is always a good thing, too.

In any case, this game will feel a little different than most. For starters, the Wildcats are favored by three. They have been underdogs in their past 14 games, dating back to Dec. 29. They will also be the more rested team, as they haven’t played since Saturday and Iowa State played Texas on Tuesday and Texas Tech on Thursday.

It certainly seems like the Big 12 did a favor for K-State by scheduling this game when it did.

Can the Wildcats take advantage? They should. Iowa State is a good matchup for K-State. The Cyclones are the worst defensive team in the Big 12, which means the Wildcats might make a run at 70 points in this game.

K-State has only allowed 58.75 points during its past four games. If it can continue to play defense at a high level, it should beat Iowa State at home.

Kansas State 68, Iowa State 61