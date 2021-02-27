K-State Wildcats vs. WVU Mountaineers: Game prediction, lineups, time, radio, TV info

The details

When/where: 3 p.m. Saturday at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV/radio: ESPN2; KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City.

Line: West Virginia by 16

Projected lineups

P No. West Virginia Ht. Yr. PPG F 1 Derek Culver 6-10 Jr. 15.1 F 2 Jalen Bridges 6-7 Fr. 4.9 F 11 Emmitt Matthews 6-7 Jr. 7.7 G 2 Sean McNeil 6-3 Jr. 11.5 G 1 Miles McBride 6-2 So. 16.0 P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 21 Davion Bradford 7-0 Fr. 7.3 G 3 DaJuan Gordon 6-4 So. 9.3 G 2 Selton Miguel 6-4 Fr. 7.2 G 21 Mike McGuirl 6-2 Sr. 11.8 G 24 Nijel Pack 6-0 Fr. 12.1





About No. 10 West Virginia (16-6, 9-4 Big 12): The Mountaineers have won five of their past six games, and their lone loss came in double overtime against Oklahoma. Bob Huggins has West Virginia playing as well as any team in the conference, outside of Baylor. Derek Culver is averaging a double-double inside and Miles McBride provides a scoring punch on the perimeter. This is the first of four straight home games to end the season for West Virginia.

About Kansas State (7-18, 3-13 Big 12): The Wildcats seem to have turned a corner in recent weeks. After beginning the calendar year with 13 straight defeats, they have bounced back with consecutive Big 12 victories to give them a three-game lead over last-place Iowa State in the conference standings. Defense has been the difference, with K-State holding three straight opponents below 60 points. Mike McGuirl has also made clutch shots in the past two victories.

Prediction: On paper, this is a game that could bring K-State back to earth after a pair of unexpected victories.

West Virginia is a bad matchup for K-State, especially now that the Wildcats aren’t even expected to be at full strength on Saturday with Antonio Gordon, Rudi Williams and Carlton Linguard dealing with injuries that prevented them from playing against Oklahoma.

The Mountaineers like to throw waves of defenders at their opponents on defense, and depth isn’t something the Wildcats are currently blessed with.

K-State only scored 47 points against West Virginia earlier this season. Nijel Pack didn’t play in that game, but it’s hard to see his return making up enough of a difference for the Wildcats to win.

As good as K-State has played on defense lately, it will be a challenge to hold West Virginia below 60 points. Behind Culver and McBride, it has scored at least 69 points in each of its past 16 games.

Expect the Wildcats to once again play with ideal levels of energy and potentially cover the 16-point spread, but the Mountaineers are understandably favorites at home in this game.

West Virginia 71, Kansas State 59.