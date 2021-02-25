Kansas State dealing with multiple basketball injuries as West Virginia game looms

In what is beginning to feel like a normal occurrence, the Kansas State men’s basketball team will likely be without a key starter and possibly a few important reserves when the Wildcats take the court for their next game.

K-State coach Bruce Weber said that nearly half of the team’s roster was in the training room dealing with various injuries on Wednesday afternoon, and it’s too early to definitively know how many of them will be ready to play against West Virginia on Saturday.

The biggest question marks surround sophomore forward Antonio Gordon, junior guard Rudi Williams and sophomore forward Carlton Linguard. Sophomore guard DaJuan Gordon is also dealing with significant pain in both of his ankles.

For now, it seems unlikely that all four of them will play against the Mountaineers as the suddenly improving Wildcats look to build off consecutive Big 12 victories against TCU and No. 7 Oklahoma.

Antonio Gordon could be classified as questionable. The 6-foot-9 starting power forward missed K-State’s last game because of a foot injury and might not have enough time to work himself back into game shape by Saturday. Weber said Antonio Gordon was able to walk without pain on Wednesday, but he will need to be able to run and practice before he returns to the floor.

His potential absence is a big one for the Wildcats. Antonio Gordon started six straight games before injuring his foot and made his presence known as both a rebounder and a scorer while playing major minutes, especially against Oklahoma when he had 15 points and 14 rebounds. He is currently averaging 5.8 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Williams seems closer to probable. The reserve guard has missed K-State’s past two games because of a hand injury, but Weber said “he’s going to try to get to practice and go.” If he can avoid re-aggravating the injury and looks OK shooting the ball, there’s a chance he will play against West Virginia.

Linguard can be classified as doubtful. Weber said the 6-foot-11 forward will most likely rest over the next few days and then try to return for the regular-season finale against Iowa State next week.

DaJuan Gordon is likely to remain in the lineup. Though he admits he is “not anywhere close to 100%” right now, he has played through pain in each of K-State’s past three games and that is unlikely to change moving forward. Weber said he felt good the last time he spoke with him.