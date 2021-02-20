K-State Wildcats vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Game prediction, lineups, time, radio, TV info

The details

When/where: 4 p.m. Saturday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

TV/radio: ESPN+ (subscription only streaming service); KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City.

Line: TCU - 7

Projected lineups

P No. TCU Ht. Yr. PPG C 21 Kevin Samuel 6-11 Jr. 9.1 F 5 Chuck O’Bannon 6-6 Jr. 6.8 G 4 P.J. Fuller 6-4 So. 5.8 G 22 R.J. Nembhard 6-5 Jr. 16.9 G 1 Mike Miles 6-1 Fr. 14.6 P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 21 Davion Bradford 7-0 Fr. 7.7 G 11 Antonio Gordon 6-9 So. 7.2 G 3 DaJuan Gordon 6-4 So. 10.4 G 21 Mike McGuirl 6-2 Sr. 9.9 G 24 Nijel Pack 6-0 Fr. 12.0





About TCU (11-8, 4-6 Big 12): The Horned Frogs were supposed to play a pair of games against Texas Tech this week, but both were postponed because of bad weather. That means TCU will be well rested for its game against K-State instead of fatigued. It will be interesting to see if that plays a factor. R.J. Nembhard and Mike Miles are the players who make TCU go, but Kevin Samuel is one of the best post players in the Big 12. Overall, TCU has slumped since a 9-2 start. The Horned Frogs have lost six of their past eight games.

About Kansas State (5-16, 1-11 Big 12): The Wildcats have lost 13 straight games, which is the longest single-season losing skid in program history. They will match the longest losing streak ever with a defeat against the Horned Frogs. K-State has been a more competitive team of late, but it is still searching for a breakthrough victory. DaJuan Gordon is expected to start after returning to the rotation and scoring 12 points against Kansas earlier this week. Mike McGuirl has been in a bit of slump lately. His scoring average has slipped below double digits for the first time all season.

Prediction: If ever there was a time for K-State to snap its long losing streak, this is it.

For the first time since Jan. 2, the Wildcats will play a Big 12 opponent that isn’t ranked or receiving votes in the current top 25 polls when they take on the Horned Frogs.

TCU won the first meeting 67-60 at Bramlage Coliseum, but K-State had a chance to win that game in the closing moments. The Wildcats have made improvements since then and are capable of putting themselves in the same position during Saturday’s rematch.

The oddsmakers understandably favor TCU, and the Horned Frogs will win if R.J. Nembhard and Mike Miles have strong games. But the Wildcats can pull off an upset if they get off to a good start, make some outside shots, get production from their bench and play good enough defense to keep the score in the low 60s.

TCU had all kinds of trouble against Iowa State before surviving 79-76 in its last home game.

After several close calls, perhaps K-State will finally get over the hump.

Kansas State 62, TCU 61.