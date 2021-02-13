Kansas State’s losing streak reaches historic milestone in defeat at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State guard Bryce Williams drives against Kansas State forward Antonio Gordon.

No one on the Kansas State men’s basketball team will be able to claim a “moral victory” after a 67-60 loss against Oklahoma State on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

Unlike some of their previous games, this defeat didn’t feel like a baby step forward for the struggling Wildcats. They got beat by a better team, plain and simple.

The loss also made some painful history. K-State (5-17, 1-12 Big 12) has now lost 12 straight games to set the longest single-season losing streak in program history.

Oklahoma State (13-6, 6-6 Big 12) surged ahead by 16 in the first half and stretched its lead out to 20 early in the second to put the game out of reach behind 15 points from freshman guard Cade Cunningham and 10 points each from Bryce Williams and Rondel Walker.

K-State was overmatched, and that showed most on the offensive end where the Wildcats made 25% of their shots in the first half without a single three-pointer.

But the Wildcats did fight back in the second half and covered the spread thanks in large part to a 16-0 run that briefly put pressure on the Cowboys.

The problem with falling behind by 20 points is that it’s nearly impossible to pull off a comeback without the opposing team falling into a coma.

Still, K-State gave it a shot and made Oklahoma State fans sweat early in the second half when the Wildcats rattled off a 16-0 run that was capped by a dunk from sophomore forward Kaosi Ezeagu. That hot stretch made the score 41-37 with 14 minutes, 27 seconds remaing.

It was still anybody’s game.

But the Cowboys didn’t fall into a coma. They fought back immediately with a Cade Cunningham three-pointer that sparked seven straight points for Oklahoma State.

After a frantic start to the second half, the Cowboys stabilized and led by double digits. K-State pulled within 10 as the game went on, but never truly threatened again.

Antonio Gordon led the way for K-State with 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Nijel Pack added 14 points, albeit it on 16 shots.

The Wildcats will try to bounce back in their next game against Kansas on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum.