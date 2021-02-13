K-State Wildcats vs. OSU Cowboys: Game prediction, lineups, time, radio, TV info

The details

When/where: 11 a.m. Saturday at Gallagher Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV/radio: ESPNU; KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City.

Line: Oklahoma -15

Projected lineups

P No. Oklahoma State Ht. Yr. PPG F 22 Kalib Boone 6-9 So. 9.1 G 14 Bryce Williams 6-2 Sr. 7.9 G 13 Isaac Likekele 6-5 Jr. 10.2 G 2 Cade Cunningham 6-8 Fr. 18.7 G 0 Avery Anderson 6-3 So. 9.8 P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 21 Davion Bradford 7-0 Fr. 7.0 G 11 Antonio Gordon 6-9 So. 5.4 G 2 Selton Miguel 6-4 Fr. 7.9 G 21 Mike McGuirl 6-2 Sr. 11.9 G 24 Nijel Pack 6-0 Fr. 12.5





About No. 23 Oklahoma State (12-6, 5-6 Big 12): The Cowboys have been all over the place in recent weeks. They have played well enough to beat Kansas and Texas at home, which earned them a spot in the latest top 25 polls. But they have also played poorly enough to lose to TCU and fall by double digits in a rematch against the Jayhawks earlier this week. Cade Cunningham leads the Big 12 in scoring as a freshman. Isaac Likekele is one of the most versatile players in the conference and will contribute at several spots for the Cowboys.

About Kansas State (5-16, 1-11 Big 12): The Wildcats have lost 11 straight games, but they have been playing better as of late. K-State turned some heads by challenging Texas Tech for 40 minutes last week. Then it followed that up with an 80-77 loss against Texas that qualified as its best performance of the season, even though it wasn’t a win. Can the Wildcats build off that momentum against the Cowboys? Nijel Pack and Mike McGuirl have led the way offensively, while Antonio Gordon has provided a big help at the four spot on both ends.

Prediction: It’s tempting to pick a K-State upset here.

The Wildcats played the Cowboys tough earlier this season, despite only having six active scholarship players for the game. They did a particularly good job on defense against Cade Cunningham, holding him to five points in 31 minutes.

If that happens again, K-State will probably beat Oklahoma State and end its 11-game losing streak. The Wildcats are playing better now than they were when these teams played last month. They are healthier, too.

But Cunningham doesn’t lead the Big 12 in scoring by accident. If he plays an average game, Oklahoma State will have an advantage playing at home.

Oklahoma State 75, Kansas State 70.