Returning to K-State was an easy decision for senior QB Skylar Thompson. Here’s why

Skylar Thompson doesn’t remember exactly when he decided to return to Kansas State for an unprecedented extra season of college football, but he can say this with absolute certainty: He never thought about playing for another school.

“I didn’t want to enter the transfer portal,” Thompson said. “I didn’t want to go anywhere else. I did not want to play at any other university than here.”

At this point, it’s fair to say Thompson bleeds purple. The senior quarterback first arrived in Manhattan in 2016 and has been a staple of the Wildcats’ offense since he made his first appearance in a K-State uniform as a redshirt freshman. He has made 30 starts and played in 35 games. He has thrown for 5,021 yards and he has rushed for 1,083 yards. He has played for both Bill Snyder and Chris Klieman.

Thompson cares so deeply about K-State football that he will wear the No. 7 next season as a nod to some of the legendary quarterbacks who have worn that number before him, such as Collin Klein and Michael Bishop.

And still, none of the properly sums up Thompson’s strong connection to this football team. He has a better story for that.

When he suffered a season-ending injury to his throwing arm three games into the 2020 season, he compared the pain to getting stabbed with a knife. He could barely lift his arm and struggled to grip a football. He required surgery and months of rehab. Only now is he beginning to throw again. But none of that was the hardest thing he had to deal with last year.

“There were a lot of things that were challenging and hard, but I would say what the hardest thing for me was just standing there and then not being able to participate, especially when we were up against it and struggling,” Thompson said. “Just ending up in a box and watching, not being able to do anything about it, I think that is what really hurt me the most.

The Wildcats got off to a hot start last season. They won four of their first five games, including a thrilling come-from-behind victory at Oklahoma. They appeared on their way to a strong season with or without Thompson. But then the wheels came and K-State lost its final five games to finish 4-6.

Thompson felt miles away from the team watching each defeat from the press box, seated behind offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham.

“Getting into that locker room after the games,” Thompson said, “and seeing the hurt in my teammates eyes’ and in my coaches and all that stuff, just not being able to contribute or make a difference, that was very challenging. Unfortunately, that was what it was like for about six weeks in a row. So it was very challenging and tough, but I truly believe that me getting that experience and getting that experience and getting to see that from that perspective that I did is going to benefit me in the future.”

Thompson waited until after the season to announce his plans, but it was an easy decision for him to make. He was motivated to take advantage of temporary eligibility rules and return for another year so he could help the Wildcats and boost his hopes of playing in the NFL. All he needed was Klieman’s blessing.

Turns out, that wasn’t an issue. K-State coaches wanted one of the nation’s most experienced passers back just as much as Thompson wanted to return. Now the Wildcats can develop Will Howard and Jake Rubley behind him for a year.

“It’s huge,” Klieman said. “You have a guy that started an awful lot of games and that started an awful lot of big games and that has won big games. He is a guy that has been through the fire. He knows our system and is a great leader.”

Had Thompson remained healthy and guided K-State to a bowl game last year, he likely would be getting in shape for his pro day right now. Instead, he’s gearing up for one more year of college football.

“I don’t want to out like that,” Thompson said. “I just feel like I still have a lot of good football in my tank and can still improve, still get better. I don’t feel like I’ve reached my full potential.”