K-State Wildcats vs. Texas Longhorns: Game prediction, lineups, time, radio, TV info

The details

When/where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.

TV/radio: ESPN+ (Streaming service, subscription required); KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City.

Line: Texas -16 1/2

Projected lineups

P No. Texas Ht. Yr. PPG F 4 Greg Brown 6-9 Fr. 11.0 F 20 Jericho Sims 6-10 Sr. 7.9 G 3 Courtney Ramey 6-3 Jr. 13.7 G 2 Matt Coleman 6-2 Sr. 12.8 G 1 Andrew Jones 6-4 Jr. 15.2 P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 21 Davion Bradford 7-0 Fr. 6.9 G 11 Antonio Gordon 6-9 So. 5.2 G 2 Selton Miguel 6-4 Fr. 8.0 G 21 Mike McGuirl 6-2 Sr. 11.6 G 24 Nijel Pack 6-0 Fr. 11.9





About Texas (11-5, 5-4 Big 12): The Longhorns have faded after a blistering 10-1 start. They have lost four of their past five games and haven’t won since they last played K-State on Jan. 16. Still, it’s not as if Texas is suddenly playing poorly. Its losses have came by slim margins against Texas Tech (two), Oklahoma (one), Oklahoma State (double overtime) and No. 2 Baylor. The Longhorns have one of the most balanced rosters in the Big 12 with Greg Brown and Jericho Sims in the front court and Courtney Ramey, Matt Coleman and Andrew Jones on the perimeter.

About Kansas State (5-15, 1-10 Big 12): The Wildcats have lost 10 straight games, but they showed some signs of life during a 73-62 loss against Texas Tech over the weekend. K-State played with an abundance of energy on defense and played the Red Raiders even until they pulled away with some three-pointers in the second half. Nijel Pack and Mike McGuirl continue to be the team’s most productive scorers.

Prediction: This isn’t a good matchup for the Wildcats.

Texas has more talent and depth than K-State, which will make it difficult for Bruce Weber’s team to come through with important plays when things matter most in the second half ... if the game is still in question. Seldom-used players Kamaka Hepa and Jase Febres had contributions when Texas beat K-State 82-67 last month at the Erwin Center.

Still, the Wildcats did some good things in their last outing and seem to have found a sustainable identity on defense. With the Longhorns limping a bit, don’t be surprised if K-State displays enough fight to cover the spread.

Texas 72, Kansas State 64.