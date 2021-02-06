K-State Wildcats vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Game prediction, lineups, time, TV info

The details

When/where: 3 p.m. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.

TV/radio: ESPN+ (Streaming service, subscription required); KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City.

Projected lineups

P No. Texas Tech Ht. Yr. PPG F 14 Marcus Santos-Silva 6-7 Sr. 8.4 G 5 Micah Peavy 6-7 Fr. 5.5 G 15 Kevin McCullar 6-6 So. 10.2 G 11 Kyler Edwards 6-4 Jr. 9.6 G 0 Mac McClung 6-2 Jr. 16.8 P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 21 Davion Bradford 7-0 Fr. 6.8 G 11 Antonio Gordon 6-9 So. 5.3 G 2 Selton Miguel 6-4 Fr. 8.2 G 21 Mike McGuirl 6-2 Sr. 11.4 G 24 Nijel Pack 6-0 Fr. 11.7





About Texas Tech (13-5, 5-4 Big 12): The Red Raiders are coming off back-to-back victories against LSU and Oklahoma. Mac McClung has emerged as the team’s go-to player during that time and leads the roster in scoring at 16.8 points per game. Texas Tech isn’t as strong as it has been in recent seasons on defense, but it still ranks first in the Big 12 allowing 61.7 points per game. Terrence Shannon came off the bench to make a huge difference in Texas Tech’s victory over K-State last month, as he scored a game-high 22 points.

About Kansas State (5-14, 1-9 Big 12): The Wildcats have lost nine straight games, including eight consecutive Big 12 contests. They have been without key players in many of those games and that will once again be the case on Saturday, as DaJuan Gordon is still recovering from a foot injury and is not expected to play. That will put pressure on Selton Miguel and Luke Kasubke to produce in his absence. Nijel Pack has been K-State’s best player of late and has led the Wildcats in scoring in three straight games.

Prediction: There is some hope that K-State could play better than expected in this matchup.

Texas Tech is favored by 17, but the Red Raiders seem to be a good matchup for the Wildcats. They played one of their better games against the Red Raiders last month during an 82-71 loss at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech won that game by getting to the free throw line 36 times, while K-State only attempted nine shots from the foul line. It was a close game, otherwise.





Of course, K-State lost its next six conference games by at least 15 points. So it seems like the Wildcats have regressed over the past month, particularly on offense.

It’s hard to see K-State seriously pushing Texas Tech here unless that changes.

Texas Tech 75, Kansas State 62