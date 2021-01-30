Kansas State University

Despite big game from Nijel Pack, K-State falls to Texas A&M in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Kansas State guard Mike McGuirl fights for a lose ball agaisnt Texas A&M guard Andre Gordon and LaDemien Bradford.
Kansas State guard Mike McGuirl fights for a lose ball agaisnt Texas A&M guard Andre Gordon and LaDemien Bradford. K-State athletics.
Not even one of the finest shooting performances by a freshman in program history was enough to end Kansas State’s losing streak.

Texas A&M outlasted the Wildcats men’s basketball team 68-61 on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Aggies pulled away in the final moments by taking advantage of a flurry of late turnovers from K-State, spoiling a banner game from freshman guard Nijel Pack, who drained eight three-pointers on his way to a career high 26 points.

No K-State freshman in program history has made more three-pointers in a game.

The Wildcats have been waiting for someone to get hot and deliver a big game on offense all month, and it finally happened during a morning game against the Aggies in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. For a while, it seemed like Pack might carry his team to a much-needed victory. Instead, K-State suffered its eighth straight defeat.

Pack caught fire in the second half and made seven of his outside shots after halftime. He also connected a nifty floater to give the Wildcats a 58-55 lead with 2 minutes, 12 seconds remaining. But they needed a larger cushion.

K-State (5-13, 1-8 Big 12) turned the ball over with the game on the line and Texas A&M (8-7, 2-6 SEC) responded by making clutch free throws.

The Aggies benefited from more balance than the Wildcats, as Jay Jay Chandler and Savion Flagg both scored 14 points.

Still, it was a back-and-forth affair most of the way.

The first half gave the term “rock fight” a bad name.

K-State shot the ball as if there was a lid on the basket and only made nine of 28 of its field-goal attempts. Worst of all, it took 17 of those shots from three-point range with Texas A&M employing a zone defense and the Wildcats only made two of them.

After missing their first 12 three-point attempts, Pack broke the seal late in the first half with a corner three and Mike McGuirl later added another on the final play before halftime.

Texas A&M wasn’t much better and seemed to fall into an offensive coma after taking an early 21-11 lead.

The pace and points picked up significantly in the second half and both teams surprisingly eclipsed 60 points. But defense ended up winning the game, as Texas A&M’s full-court pressure ultimately wore down K-State’s ball-handlers.

The Wildcats will try to bounce back in their next game on Tuesday at Kansas.

