Kansas State’s hoops losing streak continues with blowout road loss against Oklahoma

Oklahoma forward Victor Iwuakor, right, goes up for a shot while defended by Kansas State forward Kaosi Ezeagu (1) and guard Selton Miguel, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

Kansas State’s men’s basketball struggles are bound to come to an end at some point, but the Wildcats didn’t take a step toward that goal during a 76-50 road loss to Oklahoma on Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

K-State looked farther away than it has all season from competing with quality Big 12 competition, even with 10 scholarship players available for the first time in weeks.

There weren’t many positives for K-State coach Bruce Weber to talk about following this defeat. The Wildcats played well enough to take a 22-17 lead at the 6:03 mark of the first half and then got blown out the rest of the way. They have now lost five straight games and six consecutive in conference play.

They were at their worst on offense, shooting just 36% from the field and going 3 of 15 from three-point range.

Sophomore guard DaJuan Gordon returned to the starting lineup after battling an ankle injury in recent weeks and scored a team-high 13 points, but no one else on the team reached double figures.

But the Wildcats (5-10, 1-6 Big 12) were also below average on defense. The Sooners (8-4, 4-3 Big 12) found open shots against the Wildcats all night and enjoyed several uncontested fast-break dunks as K-State players failed to get back in transition.

Oklahoma moved the ball much better than K-State, and that’s a big reason why it finished with 19 assists and the Wildcats only had 10.

De’Vion Harmon led Oklahoma with 16 points, while Alondes Williams added 13 and Kur Kuath added 12.

Still, the Wildcats did play some of their best basketball in weeks at the start of the game. They surged ahead of the Sooners by working the ball inside and taking of advantage of offensive rebounds. They also stood strong on defense and at one point held Oklahoma without a point for four straight minutes.

Weber tends to have his team ready to play against Lon Kruger and that was once again the case on Tuesday. For a while, it seemed like he might lead the Wildcats to another unexpected victory over the Sooners. But it wasn’t to be.

Oklahoma had too much fire power and began to show it by closing out the first half on a 15-2 run. Then it dominated the second half.

K-State will try to bounce back in its next game against West Virginia on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.