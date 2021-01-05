K-State running back Deuce Vaughn receives top 20 Heisman Trophy odds for next season

Deuce Vaughn is one of the nation’s top early Heisman Trophy candidates for 2021, according to at least one online betting service.

Vaughn, a freshman Kansas State running back, has been listed among a group of 27 players with legitimate odds of winning the most coveted individual award in college football next season by BetOnline.

The betting service gives Vaughn 18-to-1 odds of winning the award as a sophomore. Those are the 18th best odds currently given by BetOnline, trailing early front-runner Spencer Rattler at 5-to-1 as he is coming off a spectacular debut as Oklahoma’s quarterback this season.

Vaughn had an impressive freshman season of his own at K-State this year. The 5-foot-5 speedster from Round Rock, Texas led the Wildcats in both rushing yards (652) and receiving yards (434), as well as touchdowns scored (nine) in 2020. He was far and away the team’s most versatile player on offense, and he helped K-State win four games.

He was named Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and a second-team all-conference selection by the league’s coaches. He also earned second-team all-conference honors as a running back and as a an all-purpose player by media that cover the league.

Overall, Vaughn was one of the top true freshmen in the nation and seems poised to do even more in the future.

There are other familiar faces on BetOnline’s early Heisman candidates. Iowa State running back Breece Hall, a former Wichita Northwest product, is getting 14-to-1 odds along with his teammate Brock Purdy, who is receiving 16-to-1 odds.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is also listed at 16-to-1 odds.

The Heisman Trophy will announce its 2020 winner on Tuesday among five finalists — Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.