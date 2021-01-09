With only six scholarship players, Kansas State falls at home against Oklahoma State

Kansas State guard Mike McGuirl and Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likeleke fight for a loose ball at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Courtesy K-State Athletics

Bruce Weber answered his cell phone on Thursday afternoon and received the type of news that every college basketball coach has dreaded during this unprecedented season.

Kansas State’s starting point guard, Nijel Pack, wasn’t going to be available for the Wildcats when they played Oklahoma State on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. Pack wasn’t feeling well and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, which meant reserve forward Seryee Lewis would also have to miss action as a close contact.

Those losses could not have come at a worse time for Weber. The Wildcats were already missing Antonio Gordon, because of COVID protocols, as well as Montavious Murphy, Kaosi Ezeagu and Luke Kasubke because of injuries. Without Lewis and Pack, the roster was down to just six active scholarships players and two walk-ons, which both happen to be the minimum number required for Big 12 teams to play.

That meant K-State was going to be at a severe disadvantage against Oklahoma State. Weber complained about the unfair nature of the matchup during his pregame radio show, but the game was still on.

“I wish I could say it’s just 2020,” Weber said. “But it’s a new year and we’re in 2021.”

Under those circumstances, the Wildcats represented themselves well during a 70-54 loss to the Cowboys. They held freshman sensation Cade Cunningham to five points and fought hard from start to finish despite only eight players taking the court, including seldom-used walk-ons Joe Petrakis and Drew Honas.

The Wildcats were at their best early when they took a 15-10 lead thanks to five straight points from junior-college transfer Rudi Williams, who made his first career start at K-State with Pack watching from home.

It seemed as though K-State’s active players were more energized than usual for this one, as if they were motivated by the long odds they faced against a healthier and more talented opponent.

Weber dug deep into his coaching bag of tricks and tried to even the matchup by using a zone defense, which is rare for him, slowing the pace down even more than usual and subbing players after most fouls in an attempt to avoid foul trouble.

That strategy worked for much of the first half. The Cowboys didn’t shoot the ball well against a packed defense and missed their first six attempts from three-point range. This was without a doubt one of K-State’s best defensive efforts of the season. The Wildcats even pulled ahead 19-18 on a contested layup from Petrakis, of all things, with 6:13 remaining before the break.

But it wasn’t enough. Fouls and fatigue began to pile up for K-State, and Oklahoma State surged ahead 33-24 by halftime.

The Wildcats continued to fight hard in the second half and kept the score within single digits most of the way. But the same story unfolded. Oklahoma State took advantage of its numbers advantage and closed out the game without any hint of drama.

Isaac Likeleke and Rondel Walker led Oklahoma State with 15 points each.

Mike McGuirl was K-State’s leading scorer, finishing with 15 points. DaJuan Gordon also cracked double-digits with 14 points, but they didn’t receive enough help to seriously challenge the Cowboys.

It will be interesting to see how the next few games unfold for K-State (5-8, 1-4 Big 12). Pack and Lewis won’t be available when the Wildcats return to the court against Iowa State on Wednesday, and Pack and Lewis will likely miss at least three games in accordance with medical protocols.

Losing to Oklahoma State (8-3, 2-3 Big 12) might only be the start of Kansas State’s troubles as a shorthanded team. But reinforcements could also be on the way. Antonio Gordon is expected to return to the lineup next week, while Ezeagu and Kasubke are both expected back in the next week or so.

K-State can only hope for a healthier roster moving forward.

Weber doesn’t want a repeat of what happened on Saturday.