Kansas State starts cold, can’t complete comeback in home loss against TCU

TCU guard Jaedon Ledee drives the ball against Kansas State players Rudi Williams (left) and Carlton Linguard (right).

Some college basketball teams have enough offensive firepower to weather an early shooting slump and still win games. Kansas State is not one of them.

The Wildcats got off to a disastrous start against the TCU Horned Frogs and were unable to come back in a 67-60 loss Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

TCU led by as many as 18 in the first half with K-State putting up bricks from all over the court, especially from three-point range. The Wildcats missed their first nine attempts from beyond the arc and humorously broke the cold streak on their final play of the first half when DaJuan Gordon made a running shot at the buzzer to pull K-State within 10, 36-26.

That swish gave K-State enough momentum to claw its way back into the game during the second half. The Wildcats did enough things right to pull within 41-39 on a three-pointer from Mike McGuirl with 13:08 remaining and kept things close until the end, but they never took the lead.

They missed their best opportunity to put serious pressure on the Horned Frogs with 38 seconds remaining. The Wildcats called a timeout with the Frogs leading 61-58 and then ran a play designed to hit freshman forward Davion Bradford for a lob dunk.

The play was well designed and Bradford was open as McGuirl sent a pass his way at the rim, but the execution was a bit off and the ball ended up slipping off Bradford’s fingertips.

It wasn’t hard for TCU to pull away from there.

R.J. Nembhard led the Horned Frogs with a game-high 21 points. K-State has been suspect on defense all season, and that was once again the case as he took advantage of open space against the Wildcats.

Gordon led K-State with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Bradford added 14 points and nine rebounds.

K-State shot the ball better from distance in the second half, but still finished seven of 25 from beyond the arc. TCU was actually worse, going three of 13, but it had enough success from two-point range that it didn’t matter.

The Wildcats (5-6, 1-2 Big 12) dropped below .500 with the loss. The Horned Frogs (9-2, 2-1 Big 12) continued their hot start to the season.