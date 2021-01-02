K-State Wildcats vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Basketball lineups, time, TV and prediction

Kansas State freshman forward Davion Bradford secures a rebound against Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum.

The details

When/where: 1 p.m. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.

TV/radio: ESPNU; KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City.

Projected lineups

P No. TCU Ht. Yr. PPG C 21 Kevin Samuel 6-11 Jr. 10.8 F 15 Kevin Easley 6-7 So. 6.0 G 4 P.J. Fuller 6-4 So. 7.6 G 22 R.J. Nembhard 6-5 Jr. 18.4 G 1 Mike Miles 6-1 Fr. 15.2 P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 21 Davion Bradford 7-0 Fr. 6.0 G 00 Mike McGuirl 6-2 Sr. 12.4 G 2 Selton Miguel 6-4 Fr. 8.5 G 3 DaJuan Gordon 6-4 So. 9.7 G 24 Nijel Pack 6-0 Fr. 9.9





About TCU (8-2, 1-1 Big 12): The Horned Frogs have won four straight games and seem to be playing above expectations this season. Jamie Dixon’s team’s only losses came against Oklahoma and Providence. TCU continues to play a small lineup around 6-foot-11 center Kevin Samuel, which allows it to spread the floor and make shots from all over. R.J. Nembhard and Mike Miles have taken advantage, as both average more than 15 points per game.

About Kansas State (5-5, 1-1 Big 12): The Wildcats have won their past two games against Jacksonville and Omaha. They hope they can build off that momentum as they return to the Big 12 action against TCU on Saturday. K-State was led by freshmen Nijel Pack and Selton Miguel last time out. It will likely need a more complete effort against the Frogs. The Wildcats are once again expected to be missing several key players. Kaosi Ezeagu and Luke Kasubke are sidelined with injuries, and Antonio Gordon missed K-State’s last game because of Covid protocols. But there’s a chance Montavious Murphy could be ready to play in this game.

Prediction: Every Big 12 game is a test for K-State, but this seems like one of the least challenging matchups remaining on the schedule.

The Horned Frogs were picked to finish ninth in the conference’s preseason poll, and they haven’t been invincible this season. For example, their last two wins both came by single digits against mid-major opponents North Dakota State and Prairie View A&M. They enter this game favored by four.

If K-State plays at its best, especially on defense, it could pull off a home upset against TCU and notch its second conference victory of the season. But that might not be easy, because the Horned Frogs have fire power at several positions and average 72.2 points per game.

This game could be decided by its pace. If the Frogs can play up tempo and push the winning score past 70, they will probably win. But if the Wildcats can slow things down and keep the winning score near 60, they will have an advantage.

TCU 71, Kansas State 65.