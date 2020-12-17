K-State freshman Deuce Vaughn, Wichita native Breece Hall highlight All-Big 12 team

After delivering one of the best freshman seasons in Kansas State football history, it was fitting that the Big 12 selected Deuce Vaughn as the conference’s offensive freshman of the year on Thursday.

The 5-foot-5 newcomer from Round Rock, Texas was electric during his first year of college football, piling up 642 rushing yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 434 receiving yards and two touchdowns while playing in 10 games for the Wildcats.

Vaughn is one of only two players in the nation to top 600 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards. The other is Clemson senior running back Travis Etienne.

The Big 12 coaches also honored Vaughn by selecting him to the All-Big 12 second team as a running back. He is just the second Wildcat to earn offensive freshman of the year honors, joining Tyler Lockett in 2011.

Another familiar name also highlighted the all-conference team as a running back. Former Wichita Northwest playmaker Breece Hall was chosen Big 12 offensive player of the year after leading Iowa State to a dream season by amassing 1,357 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

Iowa State was heavily represented on the all-conference team, as Matt Campbell won coach of the year and Brock Purdy earned first team All-Big 12 honors. Overall, eight Cyclones were listed on the two all-conference teams.

K-State produced a pair of first-teamers to go along with three honorees on the second team.

Junior defensive end Wyatt Hubert was a unanimous selection and Phillip Brooks also made the first team as a kick returner.

On the second team, K-State was represented by tight end Briley Moore, center Noah Johnson and Vaughn.

The Kansas Jayhawks’ Kyron Johnson, Kwamie Lassiter, Kenny Logan and Karon Prunty received honorable mention.

