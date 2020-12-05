K-State Wildcats vs. Texas Longhorns: Prediction, game preview, time, line, TV

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan

TV: Fox

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

The line: Texas by 7

PREDICTION

This matchup feels a lot like a December bowl game.

Two teams nearing the end of disappointing seasons will play mostly for pride when K-State hosts Texas on Saturday. The final score might come down to which side wants it more.

In that sense, this is a good opportunity for the Wildcats to close out the regular season on a high note by beating the Longhorns as home underdogs. It certainly seems like they have more to play for in this game — senior day, a .500 record and possible bowl positioning.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The Wildcats are also expecting to get starting linebackers Justin Hughes and Elijah Sullivan back after a two-game absence.

Texas has been weakened by opt outs over the past week. Left tackle Samuel Cosmi and safety Caden Sterns left the program following a loss to Iowa State in order to begin preparing for the NFL Draft. Running back Keaontay Ingram has also reportedly left the team.

Those departures dropped Texas from a 10-point favorite early in the week to a seven-point favorite as game time approaches.

Still, the Longhorns are the more talented team. They have a more dynamic offense and the best run defense in the league, allowing 3.2 yards per carry. The Wildcats have struggled all season against strong rushing defenses without a reliable passing game to open things up.

If K-State can build an early lead, there’s a decent chance Texas players might check out mentally. But if the Longhorns build some confidence early, motivation won’t be a factor.

Texas 30, Kansas State 24.