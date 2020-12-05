Kansas State University
K-State Wildcats vs. Texas Longhorns: Prediction, game preview, time, line, TV
THE DETAILS
Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan
TV: Fox
Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City
The line: Texas by 7
PREDICTION
This matchup feels a lot like a December bowl game.
Two teams nearing the end of disappointing seasons will play mostly for pride when K-State hosts Texas on Saturday. The final score might come down to which side wants it more.
In that sense, this is a good opportunity for the Wildcats to close out the regular season on a high note by beating the Longhorns as home underdogs. It certainly seems like they have more to play for in this game — senior day, a .500 record and possible bowl positioning.
The Wildcats are also expecting to get starting linebackers Justin Hughes and Elijah Sullivan back after a two-game absence.
Texas has been weakened by opt outs over the past week. Left tackle Samuel Cosmi and safety Caden Sterns left the program following a loss to Iowa State in order to begin preparing for the NFL Draft. Running back Keaontay Ingram has also reportedly left the team.
Those departures dropped Texas from a 10-point favorite early in the week to a seven-point favorite as game time approaches.
Still, the Longhorns are the more talented team. They have a more dynamic offense and the best run defense in the league, allowing 3.2 yards per carry. The Wildcats have struggled all season against strong rushing defenses without a reliable passing game to open things up.
If K-State can build an early lead, there’s a decent chance Texas players might check out mentally. But if the Longhorns build some confidence early, motivation won’t be a factor.
Texas 30, Kansas State 24.
