Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Kansas State University

K-State Wildcats vs. Texas Longhorns: Prediction, game preview, time, line, TV

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan

TV: Fox

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

The line: Texas by 7

PREDICTION

This matchup feels a lot like a December bowl game.

Two teams nearing the end of disappointing seasons will play mostly for pride when K-State hosts Texas on Saturday. The final score might come down to which side wants it more.

In that sense, this is a good opportunity for the Wildcats to close out the regular season on a high note by beating the Longhorns as home underdogs. It certainly seems like they have more to play for in this game — senior day, a .500 record and possible bowl positioning.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

The Wildcats are also expecting to get starting linebackers Justin Hughes and Elijah Sullivan back after a two-game absence.

Texas has been weakened by opt outs over the past week. Left tackle Samuel Cosmi and safety Caden Sterns left the program following a loss to Iowa State in order to begin preparing for the NFL Draft. Running back Keaontay Ingram has also reportedly left the team.

Those departures dropped Texas from a 10-point favorite early in the week to a seven-point favorite as game time approaches.

Still, the Longhorns are the more talented team. They have a more dynamic offense and the best run defense in the league, allowing 3.2 yards per carry. The Wildcats have struggled all season against strong rushing defenses without a reliable passing game to open things up.

If K-State can build an early lead, there’s a decent chance Texas players might check out mentally. But if the Longhorns build some confidence early, motivation won’t be a factor.

Texas 30, Kansas State 24.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Kellis Robinett
Kellis Robinett
Kellis Robinett covers Kansas State athletics for The Wichita Eagle and The Kansas City Star. A winner of more than a dozen national writing awards, he lives in Manhattan with his wife and four children.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service