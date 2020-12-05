Kansas State can’t keep pace with UNLV in 68-58 home defeat

K-State guard Mike McGuirl (right) finished with 17 points in the home loss to UNLV on Saturday night (Dec. 5, 2020).

Excellent timing, several days of rest and home-court advantage meant nothing for the Kansas State basketball team against UNLV during a 68-58 loss on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

With that in mind, it’s difficult to overstate just how telling a result this was for the Wildcats.

Not only did they lose a home game they were favored to win, they lost a home game against an opponent that entered the day without a single victory and was playing its fourth road game of the week fresh off an appearance in the relocated Maui Invitational. If ever there were a time for K-State to whip up on a mid-major opponent, this seemed like it.

But none of those apparent advantages helped the Wildcats against the Rebels.

David Jenkins led UNLV with a game-high 25 points, Bryce Hamilton added 18 points and Wichita native Caleb Grill pitched in 12 to lift the visiting team to victory.

The Rebels were the better team from the start and jumped out to a 7-0 lead before the Wildcats made adjustments and pulled within 31-30 at halftime. But that wasn’t enough. K-State was unable to complete its comeback attempt and ended up losing by double digits.

Mike McGuirl led the Wildcats with 17 points, while DaJuan Gordon chipped in nine points.

K-State needed more on a night when UNLV made 12 three-pointers and led by 11 points at different times in the second half. The Wildcats did make a second-half push and pulled to within three with 5 minutes, 55 seconds remaining, but Antonio Gordon missed an open layup and then Nijel Pack missed a floater in the lane.

After those missed opportunities, UNLV responded with eight straight points to take control of the game.

The Wildcats (1-3) will try to move past their loss to the Rebels (1-4) in their next game against Milwaukee on Friday.

