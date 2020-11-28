Kansas State suffers heartbreaking loss at Baylor on last-second field goal

Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles (right) scores a touchdown past Baylor safety JT Woods on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Waco, Texas. AP

It was fitting that Kansas State’s final conference road game of the season was played during a rainstorm against Baylor on Saturday at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Both teams were in desperate need of a victory, but only the tougher, more disciplined and mentally strong team was going to emerge from the elements as a winner.

The Wildcats didn’t have quite enough healthy starters, experience or clutch playmakers to gut out a much-needed victory. John Mayers kicked a short field goal as time expired to lift the Bears to a 32-31 win, which extended K-State’s losing streak to four games after a hot start to the season.

This will likely go down as the most painful defeat of the season for K-State.

Not only did the Wildcats (4-5, 4-4 Big 12) lose in excruciating fashion, they led for all but a few moments of the game. The Bears (2-5, 2-5 Big 12) needed until the final second ticked off the clock to pull ahead with a 30-yard field goal.

K-State botched its best opportunity to win the game on its final drive, when it could have run out the clock leading 31-29 with a few nice runs and some first downs. The situation seemed tailor made for the Wildcats, as they rushed for a season-high 256 yards against the Bears. But they couldn’t move the chains when things mattered most and punted after a quick three-and-out.

It briefly appeared as though the Wildcats were going to survive when they pounced on a fumble from Charlie Brewer, but the turnover was overruled on replay review with officials saying the Baylor quarterback’s knee was down before the ball came shooting lose.

That sequence allowed Baylor to keep possession and drive 57 yards for a game-winning field goal.

The result spoiled an otherwise promising day for K-State, which got 102 rushing yards from Deuce Vaughn as well as big touchdown runs from Will Howard and Malik Knowles.

K-State also piled up a whopping seven sacks as it led by as many as 11 points in the first half.

But Baylor responded with 349 passing yards and a few more clutch plays in the fourth quarter to take the victory.

The Wildcats will try to end their four-game losing streak in their final game of the regular season next week on senior night against Texas.