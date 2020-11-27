Kansas State starts hot but finishes cold during home loss to Colorado

Kansas State guard DaJuan Gordon makes a move against Colorado at the Little Apple Classic. K-State Athletics.

The Kansas State basketball team couldn’t sustain a hot start and showed its inexperience during a 76-58 loss to Colorado in the final game of the Little Apple Classic on Friday at Bramlage Coliseum.

Two days after opening the season with a double-digit loss to Drake, the Wildcats came out like a squad on a mission against the Buffaloes. They made shots, played terrific defense and took an early 22-9 lead. It seemed like they had legitimate hopes at pulling off an upset, even inside an empty home arena.

But K-State was unable to achieve staying power. This team still has a long way to go before it can play to its potential for a full 40 minutes. That showed when its upset bid began to unravel following a flagrant foul against freshman forward Davion Bradford.

The foul was called at the same as Bradford was also whistled for a separate shooting foul, which allowed the Buffaloes to attempt (and make) four free throws while also retaining possession. That string of good fortune turned into 14 straight points for Colorado. Just like that, all of K-State’s early momentum was gone.

It was all Buffaloes from then on. Seriously. They ended the game on a 67-36 run.

K-State did enough things right to secure a 31-30 lead at halftime, but Colorado scored the first seven points of the second half to take control.

McKinley Wright, one of the nation’s top point guards, was too much for K-State to handle and led all scorers with 24 points. He also scored 20 points during Colorado’s opening victory against South Dakota, which made him the best player at this tournament, which the Wildcats created to replace the Cayman Islands Classic.

Alas, the host team didn’t enjoy its tournament very much. K-State blew leads in both of its games to finish the event at 0-2.

Nijel Pack led K-State with 12 points, but he was the only player on the Wildcats’ roster to reach double figures. Mike McGuirl, Kaosi Ezeagu and Antonio Gordon all finished with eight points.

A lack of scoring was hardly their only issue, though. K-State allowed Colorado to score seemingly at will over the final 30 minutes, finishing the game with six three-pointers and 34 points in the paint.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

The Wildcats will hope for a better effort when they next take the court against UMKC on Monday.