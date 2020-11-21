K-State Wildcats vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Prediction, game preview, time, line, TV

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

TV: Fox

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

The line: Iowa State by 11

PREDICTION

On paper, everything points to Iowa State winning this game.

The Cyclones are the healthier team, they have been playing better than the Kansas State Wildcats recently and they get to play this game at home, albeit without fans in attendance.

There’s a reason why Iowa State is favored by 11, in other words.

But you can usually throw out the records, right along with everything else used to analyze this matchup, whenever K-State and Iowa State face off in their annual Farmageddon rivalry. Ten of the past 12 meetings have been decided by single digits.

The Wildcats usually find bizarre ways to beat the Cyclones. They have dominated this series of late, winning all but one game since 2007. So it’s certainly possible K-State can recreate some of that magic again this weekend and deliver a gut punch to Iowa State’s Big 12 championship hopes.

K-State will need to play one of its best games on offense for that to happen, though. The Wildcats have only eclipsed 21 points in one of their past four games, and that came against hapless Kansas. That won’t cut it on Saturday.

Behind running back Breece Hall (the nation’s leading rusher) and Brock Purdy, the Cyclones are averaging 32.9 points and 423 yards per game.

Stopping the run has been a challenge for K-State’s defense at times (4.3 yards per attempt) and Iowa State leads the Big 12 in rushing (5.7 yards per attempt).

The good news is that senior tight end Briley Moore is expected to return to action for K-State on Saturday. The Wildcats are at their best when both running back Deuce Vaughn and Moore are making plays.

But it’s not all good news. K-State has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak on its roster, which will leave the Wildcats limited at certain positions. Starting receiver Malik Knowles is expected to miss this game because of injury/COVID-19 reasons, which will put pressure on teammates like Chabastin Taylor and Phillip Brooks to get open for Will Howard in the passing game.

Linebacker could also be a question mark on defense. Don’t be surprised if reserves like Daniel Green and Cody Fletcher are asked to play more than usual.

K-State’s best path to victory is probably forcing Purdy to throw some interceptions. He has been turnover prone this season. Baylor picked off Purdy three times and scored a touchdown on one of them two weeks ago, which forced Iowa State to rally from behind for a 38-31 victory.

If the Wildcats can win the turnover battle and create some big plays on offense, they will have a chance. Otherwise, this is the Cyclones’ game to lose.

Iowa State 30, Kansas State 20.