Kansas State won’t allow fans to attend home basketball games this month. Here’s why

Kansas State basketball fans hoping to watch games live at Bramlage Coliseum this season will have to wait until at least December in order to do so.

The Wildcats announced Tuesday that their men’s and women’s basketball teams will play home games inside an empty arena through the remainder of November.

K-State originally planned on playing home basketball games in front of approximately 3,000 fans (or 25% capacity) this season but decided to temporarily change course, citing the rising COVID-19 numbers across the area. The university also on Tuesday canceled all of its fall commencement activities that were scheduled for the upcoming weekend.

“In concert with the university’s decision to cancel graduation ceremonies, this was a prudent decision for us at this time,” K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said in a statement.

This decision will impact the Little Apple Classic, a new tournament that the men’s basketball team is hosting on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27. K-State will play Drake and then Colorado in the event, with the Buffaloes playing South Dakota and then the Wildcats. K-State will also play UMKC in front of an empty arena Nov. 30.

On the women’s side, no fans will be permitted for games against Southern on Nov. 29.

For now, K-State hopes to allow fans inside Bramlage Coliseum if COVID-19 numbers fall in December and beyond.

The Wildcats are also still planning on hosting fans for their final home football game of the season against Texas on Dec. 5, as the fan restrictions announced Tuesday only affect indoor events.