Kansas State loses ninth football player this season because of decision to transfer

Another Kansas State football player has decided to transfer.

Tyrone Lewis, a redshirt freshman defensive back from Hammond, Louisiana, began the process of leaving the Wildcats and looking for a new college on Friday.

A team official confirmed the news, which was first reported by Rivals.

By itself, Lewis’ decision to transfer is not all that noteworthy. It’s not uncommon for a young player who isn’t receiving major playing time to transfer. But football transfers are beginning to add up for the Wildcats.

Nine players who were listed on K-State’s summer roster have left the team and explored new opportunities as transfers over the past several months. One of them, Ronald Triplette, has already found a new home at Texas-San Antonio.

Lewis and Triplette join a list with Joshua Youngblood, Jonathan Alexander, DeMarrquese Hayes, Walter Neil, Thomas Grayson, Matthew Pola-Mao and the late Derick Newton.

Four of those players “opted out” before the 2020 season began. The others chose to leave the Wildcats as the year went on for various reasons. Because this season won’t count against a player’s NCAA eligibility clock, there is more uncertainty than ever on some rosters.

Lewis played in four games last season and preserved his eligibility with a redshirt while helping the Wildcats on special teams. He saw some time with the defense this year and leaves K-State after making three tackles while playing in seven games.