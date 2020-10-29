Kansas State football players mourn loss of former teammate Derick Newton

Derick Newton played two games at defensive tackle for Kansas State this season.

Derick Newton, a former Kansas State football player who announced plans to transfer last month after playing in two games for the Wildcats, has died at the age of 21.

A source confirmed Newton’s death Thursday afternoon.

Several of Newton’s family members, including his older brother, have shared rest-in-peace messages along with photos of Netwon on social media. His former K-State teammates also flooded Twitter with emotional posts remembering Newton on Thursday.

Too many goodbyes this year. Check on your loved ones #LLDN — Malik⁴‍♂️ (@Leekfor6) October 29, 2020

“Broken heart,” wrote K-State defensive end Bronson Massie.

“Too many goodbyes this year,” wrote K-State receiver Malik Knowles. “Check on your loved ones.”

“Rest in paradise Dnewt” wrote tight end Briley Moore.

Jax Dineen, a sophomore fullback, shared the longest and most emotional post from any K-State football player on Thursday.

“You were god’s son that he couldn’t wait to have with him,” Dineen wrote. “A man of true passion, love for his children, love for his friends and love for his family. I remember the day I got to talk to your children on FaceTime with you. I’ll never forget these moments. For the little time I had with you, you brought me excitement, every moment put a smile on my face.

“Newt, I saw the greatness in you and can’t seem to comprehend what you were going through. Love and hold your people man. Life’s too short and never promised.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The details of Newton’s death are not currently known. Attempts to reach his family were not immediately successful. Newton had a daughter and a son, according to his biography in K-State’s football media guide.

K-State athletic officials declined comment.

Late Wednesday night, Newton posted this message to his Facebook account: “Got issues I Kant deal wyt luv yll folks.”

Newton originally came to K-State from Douglas, Georgia, where he played football for Coffee High School.

He spent two different stints with the Wildcats. Newton signed with K-State out of high school but left the team before he played in any games. From there, he enrolled at Butler County Community College and spent one season making plays for the Grizzlies.

That was enough to earn him a second chance at K-State, and he returned to Manhattan last offseason. Newton seemed to be off to a good start this season and made appearances on the defensive line in each of the Wildcats’ first two games.

But he was then removed from K-State’s roster and he announced plans to transfer in late September.