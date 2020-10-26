Kansas State basketball teams announce modified schedules for 2020-21 season

At long last, Kansas State basketball fans can start making plans for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The Wildcats announced a modified men’s basketball schedule on Monday that features 26 games (with the possibility of adding a 27th) instead of the usual 31, with 17 of them taking place at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State will open the season in a unique way by hosting its own four-team tournament in Manhattan with a game against Drake on Nov. 25 in the inaugural Little Apple Classic. The Wildcats will play Colorado two days later. They will then remain at home for their next three games against UMKC, UNLV and Milwaukee.

The Wildcats will then potentially participate in the Big East/Big 12 Battle on Dec. 11, but that does not appear to be set in stone.

K-State will open Big 12 play on Dec. 15 at Iowa State and follow that up with another conference game on Dec. 19 at home against Baylor. It will then host Jacksonville and South Dakota before returning to Big 12 action against TCU on Jan. 2. It will step out of conference play one final time on Jan. 30 for a home game against Texas A&M.

The Kansas Jayhawks are next on the schedule on Jan. 2. They will later visit Manhattan on Feb. 16.

K-State will close out the regular season with a road game against West Virginia on Feb. 27. The Big 12 Tournament is tentatively scheduled to begin on March 10 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, almost exactly one year after the coronavirus pandemic shut down college sports for months.

The K-State women’s basketball team will open its schedule on Nov. 29 at home against Southern and play 25 games. It will begin Big 12 games on Dec. 18 at Iowa State. Its final game of the regular season will occur on Feb. 24 against Texas Tech.

K-State men’s schedule

NOVEMBER: 25-Drake; 27-Colorado; 30-Kansas City

DECEMBER: 5-UNLV; 8-Milwaukee; 11-Big East opponent TBD; 15-at Iowa State; 19-Baylor; 21-Jacksonville; 29-South Dakota

JANUARY: 2-TCU; 5-at Texas Tech; 9-Oklahoma State; 13-Iowa State; 16-at Texas; 19-at Oklahoma; 23-West Virginia; 27-at Baylor; 30-Texas A&M

FEBRUARY: 2-at Kansas; 6-Texas Tech; 9-Texas; 13-at Oklahoma State; 16-Kansas; 20-at TCU; 23-Oklahoma; 27-at West Virginia

K-State women’s schedule

NOVEMBER: 29-Southern, 1

DECEMBER: 3-Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.; 6-UT Arlington, noon; 8-Idaho State, 1; 10-South Dakota State, 6:30; 12-at Omaha, 2; 14-UMKC, 6:30 p.m.; 18-at Iowa State; 21-Texas, 7

JANUARY: 2-at Oklahoma; 5-West Virginia; 10-at Baylor; 14-TCU; 17-Oklahoma State; 20-at West Virginia; 23-at Kansas; 27-Iowa State; 31-Oklahoma

FEBRUARY: 3-at Texas Tech; 7-Baylor; 10-at TCU; 13-Kansas; 17-at Oklahoma State;21-at Texas; 24-Texas Tech