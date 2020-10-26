Kansas State University
Kansas State vs. West Virginia: Five reasons this could be a tricky game for Wildcats
The Kansas State Wildcats soared all the way up to No. 16 in the national polls after destroying rival Kansas 55-14 over the weekend. They will try to keep their momentum going, and stay on top of the Big 12 standings, at 11 a.m. Saturday against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Here is everything you need to know to prepare for the game.
THE DETAILS
Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, W.V.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City
The line: West Virginia by 3
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
Is the wrong team favored in this game? That’s a question many K-State fans are asking today, considering the Wildcats (4-1, 4-0 Big 12) haven’t lost since early September and the Mountaineers (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) are coming off a 34-27 defeat against eight-place Texas Tech. It’s certainly possible that K-State continues its winning streak, even as a three-point underdog on the road. But remember this: West Virginia is undefeated at home this season and boasts one of the league’s top defenses, which will be a problem for freshman quarterback Will Howard.
The Wildcats will get a rematch with Jarret Doege on Saturday. Doege, a junior quarterback, made his first start for the Mountaineers last year against the Wildcats and he has held onto the job ever since. West Virginia surprisingly beat K-State 24-20 in Manhattan last season, with Doege providing a big lift. He has passed for 1,389 and nine touchdowns this season.
Deuce Vaughn keeps on going ... and going. It’s long past time to stop being surprised by anything that Vaughn accomplishes for the Wildcats. The freshman running back reeled off another superb game against the Jayhawks last week that saw him finish with 152 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. But this could be his biggest challenge yet. West Virginia has the top rushing defense in the Big 12, allowing 3.1 yards per attempt.
These Big 12 teams play defense. It will be a big surprise if K-State and West Virginia turn this game into a shootout. Though both teams are capable of lighting up the scoreboard, they also pride themselves on defense. West Virginia ranks first in the Big 12 in yards allowed (261.8 per game) and second in points allowed (21.8 per game). K-State ranks eighth in yards allowed (427.8) and fourth in points allowed (23.8).
This will be a homecoming game of sorts for Will Howard as KU found stability at quarterback? K-State’s freshman quarterback grew up in Downington, Pa., which is about 280 miles away from Morgantown. Howard is familiar enough with the Mountaineers that he referred to them as “West V” following K-State’s victory over Kansas. West Virginia coach Neal Brown said Howard was on his team’s recruiting radar but picked up an early pledge from a quarterback in his recruiting class. Howard was supposed to spend this season on the sideline behind Skylar Thompson, but he has been thrust into action because of injuries. So far, he hasn’t lost a game. “If you watched Will Howard out there,” Brown said, “you would not what age he was. He plays beyond his years.”
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments