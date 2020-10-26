Kansas State vs. West Virginia: Five reasons this could be a tricky game for Wildcats

The Kansas State Wildcats soared all the way up to No. 16 in the national polls after destroying rival Kansas 55-14 over the weekend. They will try to keep their momentum going, and stay on top of the Big 12 standings, at 11 a.m. Saturday against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know to prepare for the game.

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, W.V.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

The line: West Virginia by 3

Is the wrong team favored in this game? That’s a question many K-State fans are asking today, considering the Wildcats (4-1, 4-0 Big 12) haven’t lost since early September and the Mountaineers (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) are coming off a 34-27 defeat against eight-place Texas Tech. It’s certainly possible that K-State continues its winning streak, even as a three-point underdog on the road. But remember this: West Virginia is undefeated at home this season and boasts one of the league’s top defenses, which will be a problem for freshman quarterback Will Howard.

The Wildcats will get a rematch with Jarret Doege on Saturday. Doege, a junior quarterback, made his first start for the Mountaineers last year against the Wildcats and he has held onto the job ever since. West Virginia surprisingly beat K-State 24-20 in Manhattan last season, with Doege providing a big lift. He has passed for 1,389 and nine touchdowns this season.

Deuce Vaughn keeps on going ... and going. It’s long past time to stop being surprised by anything that Vaughn accomplishes for the Wildcats. The freshman running back reeled off another superb game against the Jayhawks last week that saw him finish with 152 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. But this could be his biggest challenge yet. West Virginia has the top rushing defense in the Big 12, allowing 3.1 yards per attempt.

These Big 12 teams play defense. It will be a big surprise if K-State and West Virginia turn this game into a shootout. Though both teams are capable of lighting up the scoreboard, they also pride themselves on defense. West Virginia ranks first in the Big 12 in yards allowed (261.8 per game) and second in points allowed (21.8 per game). K-State ranks eighth in yards allowed (427.8) and fourth in points allowed (23.8).