Kansas State lives up to ‘Special Teams U’ nickname in latest blowout victory over KU

Kansas State’s Malik Knowles runs back the first of two punt returns for a touchdown during the first half on Saturday against Kansas. The Wichita Eagle

There’s a reason why many affectionately refer to the Kansas State football team as Special Teams U, and it was on full display during the Wildcats’ 55-14 drubbing of the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State punt returner Phillip Brooks ran circles around the Jayhawks every time they kicked the ball in his direction, and his big plays rocketed the Wildcats to their 12th straight Sunflower Showdown victory in dominating fashion.

It’s not often you see a rivalry matchup impacted this severely on special teams, but the Wildcats were at their best in that facet of the game and the Jayhawks were at their worst.

That was most evident at the beginning and the end of the first half when Brooks became the first player in school history to return a pair of punts for touchdowns in a single game.

He scored first on a 55-yarder at the 9:22 mark of the first quarter, as Brock Monty led the way with some excellent downfield blocks. Then, with 8 seconds remaining before halftime, K-State coach Chris Klieman called a timeout with KU facing a fourth down. KU coach Les Miles made the unusual decision to punt to Brooks again, and he took advantage with a 52-yard return that gave the Wildcats a 34-7 lead.

Add it all up, and Brooks returned four punts for a school record 189 yards.

Compounding matters on special teams, KU missed a field goal and receiver Kwamie Lassiter also lost a fumble trying to return a punt moments after the Jayhawks pulled within 20-7 on a touchdown run from Jalon Daniels. KU also shuffled between Donovan Gagen and Reis Vernon without usual starting punter Kyle Thompson.

Oh, and all of that happened before halftime. This game was evenly played in most other areas in the first two quarters. K-State gained 150 yards. KU gained 147 yards. And yet, the Wildcats led by 27 thanks mostly to special teams and an interception return for a touchdown by Justin Gardner.

The No. 20 Wildcats (4-1, 4-0 Big 12) got their offense firing on all cylinders after halftime, which turned the game into a lopsided affair for the overmatched Jayhawks (0-5, 0-4 Big 12).

Will Howard completed 17 of 24 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns, with Deuce Vaughn continuing to make plays as both a runner and as a receiver. The freshman running back amassed 152 all-purpose yards and left the KU defensive coaches screaming out his number every time he entered the game.

Some thought introducing a pair of new coaches to the Sunflower Showdown last year might make this rivalry more competitive than it previously was when Bill Snyder owned the series. But it seems like the Wildcats have widened their lead on the Jayhawks since Klieman arrived in Manhattan.

It’s fair to wonder how long it will take KU to become competitive in this rivalry and if it will win a game this season.

For K-State, it’s a different story. The Wildcats remain on top of the Big 12 standings following Saturday’s blowout victory, but fans will have mixed reactions to this game.

The offense found a nice rhythm in the second half, and many reserve players saw action. But it was far from impressive early on. The defense played well, but how much does that mean against a hapless opponent? The Wildcats will need more than excellent play on special teams to remain in the Big 12 championship mix as they enter the difficult closing stretch of their schedule.

The Wildcats hit the road next week for a game against West Virginia. Until then, they will celebrate another victory over the Jayhawks. And they will keep using Special Teams U as their nickname.