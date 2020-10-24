K-State Wildcats vs. KU Jayhawks: Prediction, game preview, time, line, TV

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

TV: FS1

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

The line: K-State by 20

PREDICTION

This Sunflower Showdown should play out the same way that every football game between KU and K-State has over the past decade.

The Wildcats (3-1, 3-0 Big 12) are heavy favorites against the struggling Jayhawks (0-4, 0-3 Big 12), and there is little reason to doubt that K-State will win this game. It will probably do so without the slightest hint of drama.

But what about the 20-point spread? Is it realistic to expect the Jayhawks to cover?

The answer: Maybe.

It seems like a fair point spread. It’s been a long time since K-State won this rivalry game in huge blowout fashion. Its average margin of victory against KU over the past four years is only 14.25. The 50-point drubbings from the Bill Snyder era are a thing of the past.

A few other things to consider: the Wildcats haven’t won any of their games by more than 10 points this season and they are starting a freshman quarterback. Both teams are struggling on offense right now. KU managed just one offensive touchdown in its last game against West Virginia. K-State relied mostly on defense and special teams to win its last game against TCU.

This game might be a low-scoring affair, which would give the Jayhawks a shot at covering the point spread.

But they have also lost all four of their games by at least 21 points, which shouldn’t instill much confidence heading into this matchup, especially without Pooka Williams or much certainty at quarterback.

K-State may not have much on offense outside of Deuce Vaughn and Briley Moore, but that should be more than enough for them to beat KU comfortably. If Howard takes some steps forward, this game will get lopsided.

Expect K-State to take advantage of KU mistakes and win its first game of the season by 20-plus points.

Kansas State 33, Kansas 10.