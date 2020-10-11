Kansas State earns national respect, enters top 25 rankings after beating TCU

People are starting to notice the Kansas State football team.

The Wildcats have been on top of the Big 12 standings since conference games began this season, and now they are also ranked in the top 25.

K-State entered the national polls on Sunday when it checked in at No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches poll. It moved into the rankings following a 21-14 road victory over TCU on Saturday.

Few expected to see the Wildcats in the top 25 this year when they began the season by losing at home to Arkansas State, but they have bounced back impressively since then by winning three straight games against Oklahoma, Texas Tech and TCU.

At 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12, the Wildcats are tied with Iowa State at the top of the conference standings, a half game up on undefeated Oklahoma State and two games clear of preseason favorites Oklahoma and Texas.

Clemson is ranked No. 1 in the latest coaches poll, followed by Alabama, Georgia Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Oklahoma State is the highest rated Big 12 team at No. 7. Iowa State (No. 20) and K-State are the only other two Big 12 teams in the poll. But Oklahoma, West Virginia, TCU and Texas all received votes.

The Wildcats may also join the Associated Press top 25 when that poll is released Sunday afternoon.

K-State will play its next game on Oct. 24 when it hosts the winless Kansas Jayhawks at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.