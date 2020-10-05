Chris Klieman shares optimistic injury update on K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson

The prognosis on Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is better than some originally feared when he was knocked out of Kansas State’s victory against Texas Tech with an injury over the weekend.

K-State football coach Chris Klieman said Monday that Thompson was on the mend after suffering an injury to his right arm. Tests revealed no broken bones or fractures. There’s a chance he could be ready to return to action as soon as Saturday when the Wildcats play their next game at TCU.

“I think he has an opportunity to play, actually,” Klieman said.

Scary as it was for fans to watch Thompson, a senior quarterback, spend the second half of the Texas Tech game on the sideline with his right arm in a sling, it seems as though he escaped the situation with only some bumps and bruises. He sustained the injury on a helmet-first hit from Texas Tech linebacker Rico Jeffers in the first half of that game that was flagged as an illegal tackle. Jeffers was later ejected for targeting.

Freshman Will Howard took over for Thompson at quarterback and helped the Wildcats hold off the Red Raiders 31-21 by throwing for 171 yards and a touchdown.

Though there is a chance Thompson will play against the Horned Frogs, it seems more likely K-State will play it safe with their starting quarterback and let him take advantage of some time away from the field with an open week coming on Oct. 17 before the Wildcats host Kansas on Oct. 24.

Thompson has thrown for 626 yards and four touchdowns without a single interception this season. He has also rushed for 38 yards and three touchdowns.

Klieman also updated the injury status of three other players that missed time against Texas Tech.

He said receiver Joshua Youngblood is on pace to return to the field against TCU or Kansas after being unavailable against the Red Raiders.

Freshman offensive lineman Cooper Beebe is “day-to-day” with an injury. And receiver Wykeen Gill has been lost for the season with an injury to his right arm. Gill left the Texas Tech game with an air cast.

