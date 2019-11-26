Five big things K-State coach Chris Klieman said ahead of Senior Day vs. Iowa State

Saturday will hold special significance for Kansas State football: Its Senior Day for 27 Wildcats players.

K-State coach Chris Klieman held his weekly news conference ahead of the Wildcats’ regular-season finale against Big 12 rival Iowa State at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Here are some of the high points from what Klieman had to say.

Biggest senior class since 2013

Saturday night, Kansas State fans will watch 27 seniors run out of the BSFS tunnel for the final time.

Klieman said this year’s seniors, in his first season at K-State, have made a big impact on both the university and himself.

“Allowing us into their lives, that’s never easy as a senior to have a coaching change,” Klieman said. “These guys have embraced us, and I’m so excited for those guys to have a special week.”

This K-State senior class features program staples like defensive tackle Trey Dishon, who will start in his 48th career game against Iowa State. And it includes players who have been through position changes, such as safety Denzel Goolsby, who came to K-State has a running back out of Wichita.

It also has grinders like receiver Dalton Schoen, who had to work just to earn a preferred walk-on spot on the K-State roster and became one of quarterback Skylar Thompson’s favorite targets.

Happy Thanksgiving … and Easter

As Klieman stated at his news conference, he got his holidays mixed up.

“Good morning to everybody,” Klieman said. “Happy Easter week to you — or Thanksgiving. I wish it was Easter. The year has gone by fast; that’s for sure.”

As Klieman wrapped up, he made sure to be the first to again wish the crowd a Happy Easter almost five months out.

“Everybody have a good Easter,” Klieman said to laughter.

With Thanksgiving looming Thursday, some KSU players from out-of-state are looking for a home away from home. Klieman said a lot of the guys will have the opportunity to head home Thursday afternoon and eat before final preparations.

“We have so much to be thankful for,” Klieman said. “One of the things I like to do is have senior talks the last couple weeks of practices. The seniors get to get up in front of the team and have a message to their teammates and the younger guys.”

Farmageddon coming to Manhattan

There are a lot of similarities between K-State and Iowa State, and that extends to the coaches in Saturday’s game.

Klieman was quick to heap praise onto Cyclones coach Matt Campbell.

“So much respect for Matt,” Klieman said. “The players buy into and believe what they’re being taught.”

Klieman said he can see some similarities between what Campbell has done at ISU and what he wants to establish at K-State.

“Matt’s just done it for a longer period at this level than what we have here,” Klieman said.

Since taking over the Iowa State program ahead of the 2016 season, Campbell has a winning record with the Cyclones, including in Big 12 play. Campbell has 26 wins at ISU. In the four years before he arrived, the Cyclones won 14 games combined.

Klieman has brought a revolutionary feel to his first season in Manhattan. The Wildcats were 5-7 last year and already have seven wins in 2019.

Last year’s 42-38 loss to Iowa State denied K-State bowl eligibility for the first time since 2009, Bill Snyder’s first year back in charge. The Cats held a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter before Campbell’s men stormed back with 21 unanswered points.

A huge step (but not a ‘needed’) win

After losing back-to-back games for the second time this season with a home defeat against West Virginia, it could be argued K-State’s back was against the wall.

No longer. The Wildcats pulled out a 30-27 road win over Texas Tech Saturday to end the losing streak. It pushed K-State’s record to 7-4 and kept hopes alive for a nine-win season.

Klieman said though the victory was a big step in the right direction, it didn’t mean everything for the Cats.

“You don’t want to put so much pressure on the guys where you say, ‘Man, you have to win,’ ” Klieman said. “They’re never going to play very good. I’ve seen that before where you say, ‘You have to win this game.’ Typically you don’t.

“I just think it’s reassuring what we’re seeing as coaches and what I’m seeing in overall progress. We are getting better.”

K-State entered Lubbock without a road win outside of the state of Kansas since its Sept. 14 victory at Mississippi State. Seventy days had passed since then.

It was K-State’s first win in Texas since Nov. 4, 2017, against Texas Tech, a game that finished 42-35 in overtime.

Youngblood looking to bulk up

Saturday, K-State true freshman receiver Joshua Youngblood had the longest play of his career.

A 100-yard kickoff return against Texas Tech gave the Wildcats a 20-10 lead midway through the third quarter. Klieman called Youngblood “electric,” but also said there is more work for him to do.

“Josh needs to get bigger and stronger, and he knows it,” Klieman said. “He needs to put some weight on. This will be a really big offseason for Josh.

“I think he’ll be better with 10-15 (more) pounds on him.”

Youngblood is listed at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds. He is one of the lightest players on the K-State roster.

Youngblood has already drawn comparisons to former K-State great Tyler Lockett. When Lockett arrived in Manhattan in 2011, he was 5-11, 170 pounds. He left at 5-11, 175.