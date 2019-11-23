Kansas State able to grind out a victory at Texas Tech

Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson looked for the open man during the first half at Texas Tech on Saturday (Nov. 23, 2019). AP

On a night when nothing seemed to come easy for either team, Kansas State emerged from a back-and-forth battle against Texas Tech with a 30-27 victory on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Wildcats (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) clinched the game by doing what they do best late in the fourth quarter. They ran the ball at will and picked up a pair of clutch first downs to run out the clock and beat the Red Raiders (4-7, 2-6).

It was a strangely entertaining matchup. Neither team could do much of anything in the first half, and then erupted with big plays and touchdowns over the final two quarters.

A quick synopsis of how wild things got in the fourth quarter: Over a quick series of plays, Texas Tech converted a fourth down with a fake punt and then threw an interception in the end zone on the following play, with Denzel Goolsby coming up with the ball. After that, K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson tossed an interception of his own and Texas Tech scored on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Jett Duffey to RJ Turner on another fourth down.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

That pulled the Red Raiders to within three points with 3:58 remaining, but K-State never led them touch the ball again thanks to a clutch keeper on third down from Thompson and a big run from James Gilbert.

For a while, that type of action seemed unlikely.

K-State scored the first touchdown of the game when Thompson connected with Phillip Brooks for a 14-yard pass across the middle. Brooks caught the ball after running a crossing route and then weaved through a pair of defenders on his way into the end zone to give the Wildcats a 13-3 lead at the 10:30 mark of the second quarter.

It was a big play for K-State, which failed to cash in on a pair of red-zone trips in the first half and looked like it might have to settle for another field goal attempt when Thompson overthrew Wykeen Gill on his way into the end zone a few plays earlier.

But the Wildcats kept their poise and made an explosive play in a game that, until then, featured few highlights.

His touchdown turned out to have contagious effect on both teams. After trading field goals in the first half, the Red Raiders responded with a touchdown drive on their next possession to make it 13-10. Then the Wildcats pulled back ahead 20-10 on a 100-yard kickoff return from Joshua Youngblood.

It was his second special-teams touchdown of the season, but this one was probably more impressive than his long return against Texas. On this play, he burst through a running lane on his right and then tight-roped his way along the sideline, slowing down and speeding up, to get past the last defender in his way.

But the Red Raiders answered right back. Aided partially by an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty against Youngblood for excessive celebration following the TD, Texas Tech capitalized on good field position and marched 49 yards in six plays for a touchdown to make it 20-17.

K-State kept the scoring binge going the next time it touched the ball with a field goal from Blake Lynch.

Texas Tech threatened to take the lead on its next possession by driving to the K-State 10 and briefly appeared to take the lead on a sideline pass from Duffey to KeSean Carter. Officials ruled the play a touchdown in real time but called it an incomplete pass after discussing and reviewing the catch on replay. A field goal cut K-State’s lead to 23-20 early in the fourth quarter.

Then the Wildcats pulled ahead 30-20 on a 48 yard touchdown pass from Thompson to Chabstin Taylor at the 8:54 mark of the fourth quarter.

The first half could be described with one word: ugly.

K-State took a 6-3 lead into the locker room, and the plays that led to that score were every bit as dull as you might expect.

Both teams began the night with a pair of three-and-outs. It took 18 plays before fans saw a first down, and once the teams started to move the ball they had trouble getting the ball in the end zone.

Lynch connected on a pair of field goals and missed a third as time expired in the second quarter, while Trey Wolff kicked one field goal for Texas Tech.

The Wildcats left some points on the field, coming up empty on a pair of red-zone trips and dropping a potential touchdown pass in the end zone. On that play, Thompson hit Gill in stride as he beat his defender in the final minute of the second quarter, but Gill couldn’t hold on to the pass.

Things got much more exciting in the second half, but the scoring margin didn’t change. K-State won an important game.

The Wildcats will next be in action next week at 6 p.m. at home against Iowa State.