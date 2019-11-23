K-State Wildcats vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Prediction, kickoff time, TV info, line

The Kansas State Wildcats will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a Big 12 football game Saturday.

K-State (6-4, 3-4 Big 12) is looking to end the regular season on a high note and improve its bowl stock coming off a pair of losses. Texas Tech (4-6, 2-5) is trying to keep its postseason hopes alive after a narrow loss to TCU.

Here is everything you need to know to prepare for Saturday’s game:

The details

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: AT&T Jones Stadium, Lubbock, Texas

TV: FS1

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City.

The line: Texas Tech by 2 1/2

Prediction

This is the definition of a toss-up game. Texas Tech opened as a slim favorite, but the line moved in favor of K-State early in the week before shifting back with the Red Raiders by 2 1/2.

Texas Tech is a difficult team to figure. At its best, it is capable of beating Oklahoma State and pushing Baylor into overtime. At its worst, it has lost to Kansas and Arizona. We saw a little bit of everything from Matt Wells’ team last week, as it fell way behind TCU early, then rallied to take a late lead before falling 33-31.

Which version of Texas Tech shows up to play in this game could be a deciding factor. The Red Raiders probably win if they bring their A-game. But anything less might not be enough to beat the Wildcats.

The last time K-State was riding a losing streak it bounced back with three straight victories. The Wildcats are motivated to repeat that trend.

This game also seems like a good matchup for K-State. Texas Tech ranks eighth in the Big 12 against the run, allowing 4.4 yards per attempt. That’s good news for the Wildcats, who had trouble finding running lanes in their past two games, against Texas and West Virginia.

Texas Tech’s up-tempo offense will be a challenge for K-State defense. But the Wildcats have seen that from plenty of teams this season.

Kansas State 34, Texas Tech 30