Kansas State University

Kickoff time, TV info set for Kansas State football game at Texas Tech

Kansas State football fans will get to watch a night game when the Wildcats take on Texas Tech on Saturday at AT&T Jones Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1.

The Big 12 conference and its television partners announced game time and TV info on Sunday.

K-State (6-4, 3-4 Big 12) will look to end a two-game losing streak and bounce back against Texas Tech (4-6, 2-5) in its final road test of the season.

The Wildcats are coming off a 24-20 home loss to West Virginia. The Red Raiders lost their last game against TCU 33-31.

This game will have bowl implications for both teams. K-State can improve its bowl stock with a victory, while Texas Tech needs to win its final two games to qualify for the postseason.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Kellis Robinett
Kellis Robinett
Kellis Robinett covers Kansas State athletics for The Wichita Eagle and The Kansas City Star. A winner of more than a dozen national writing awards, he lives in Manhattan with his wife and three children.
  Comments  