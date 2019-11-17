Kickoff time, TV info set for Kansas State football game at Texas Tech

Kansas State football fans will get to watch a night game when the Wildcats take on Texas Tech on Saturday at AT&T Jones Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1.

The Big 12 conference and its television partners announced game time and TV info on Sunday.

K-State (6-4, 3-4 Big 12) will look to end a two-game losing streak and bounce back against Texas Tech (4-6, 2-5) in its final road test of the season.

The Wildcats are coming off a 24-20 home loss to West Virginia. The Red Raiders lost their last game against TCU 33-31.

This game will have bowl implications for both teams. K-State can improve its bowl stock with a victory, while Texas Tech needs to win its final two games to qualify for the postseason.