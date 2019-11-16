K-State Wildcats vs. WVU Mountaineers: Prediction, kickoff time, TV info, line

The Kansas State Wildcats will face the West Virginia Mountaineers in a Big 12 football game on Saturday.

K-State (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) is looking to improve its bowl stock and climb the conference standings coming off a loss against Texas, while West Virginia (3-6, 1-5) is trying to halt a long losing streak.

Here is everything you need to know to prepare for Saturday’s game:

The details

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan

TV: ESPN

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City.

The line: K-State by 14

Prediction

There is no such thing as an easy football game in the Big 12, but this comes close.

K-State is favored by 14 points at home against a West Virginia team that has lost five straight games. The Mountaineers have struggled to stay competitive since opening conference play with a victory at Kansas. Aside from a 17-14 loss at Baylor two weeks ago, they have lost all their games by double digits.

Neal Brown’s team has thrown for decent yardage this season, but the Wildcats are solid against the pass and quarterback Austin Kendall is turnover prone. West Virginia hasn’t surpassed 17 points in four consecutive games.

It remains unclear if K-State will have running backs James Gilbert and Jordon Brown at full strength in this game. If they are sidelined or limited, that could make it hard for the Wildcats to run away with this one. But they are the better team, regardless.

K-State players are also motivated to end a three-game losing streak against West Virginia. Quarterback Skylar Thompson has never beaten the Mountaineers.

Chris Klieman will have the Wildcats motivated and ready to bounce back from a loss against Texas.

Kansas State 35, West Virginia 17.