Kansas State’s loaded 2020 recruiting class began with a gamble from Bruce Weber

Kansas State men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber usually waits until the start of football season to invite high school players on campus for recruiting visits. He wants them to get a feel for what college life is like when school is in session and to impress them when 50,000 fans pack Bill Snyder Family Stadium on a fall Saturday.

It’s a tried-and-true system. Anytime the Wildcats get a recruit to Manhattan, Weber likes to say “we have a great shot at them.”

But he switched up his traditional recruiting formula for Nijel Pack and hosted the 6-foot Indianapolis point guard on a visit last summer. Pack was a three-star recruit at the time without any major offers, but Weber feared that might change when Pack began playing in high-profile AAU tournaments. If K-State wanted him, it needed to make an early push, even if it meant bringing him on campus at a dull time.

“We took a chance and brought him in in June on an official visit when we never have really done that before,” Weber said. “We felt that if we thought he was that good and if we could get him here before everyone else say how good he was we have a chance. He committed to us on the visit. It shocked me, it shocked his mom but, obviously, we were excited.”

Pack went on to average 20.8 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 assists for his AAU team at the prestigious Peach Jam later in the summer, which raised his profile considerably. Recruiting services now rate him as a four-star prospect, and ESPN ranks him as the 80th best player in the 2020 recruiting class.

Even that seems low to Weber.

“With Nijel, you have a point guard that is versatile,” Weber said. “Not only can he score and is a good long-range shooter, but he also distributes the ball really well. His numbers, both in high school and against high quality competition at the Peach Jam and the rest of the Nike EBYL tour are some fo the best in the country.”

Weber’s summer gamble paid off in a big way for the Wildcats. Not only did it help them land a potential future starting point guard, it gave them enough momentum to gain commitments from three other heralded players. On Wednesday, they all officially signed and Weber celebrated his best on-paper recruiting class during his time at K-State.

With four-star wing Selton Miguel, three-star guard Luke Kasubke and 7-foot center Davion Bradford also on board, the Wildcats have a consensus top 20 recruiting class. Rivals rates it No. 17 nationally and fifth in the Big 12, while 247sports rates it No. 13 nationally and fourth in the conference.

“We feel really good about all four of them as individuals, as people,” Weber said. “They’re very good players. Obviously the ratings are pretty good, but the ratings, as we’ve always talked before, don’t mean anything until they get here and get something done. But you’ve got to feel good about it.”

Weber thinks K-State did a nice job fitting needs this recruiting cycle.

Miguel brings a physical presence on the perimeter that will help replace senior Xavier Sneed. Bradford is a back-to-the-basket center that Weber likes to call an “aircraft carrier.” Kasubke should fit in at either guard spot and hit three-pointers.

The Wildcats may still look to add a fifth recruit before the start of next season, depending on how their roster looks as time goes on. Weber says he would preferably like to add one more big man capable of complementing Bradford at the four.

If K-State needs another player, Weber will benefit from recruiting momentum. His 2020 recruiting efforts have been on point since he landed Pack last summer.

“It’s not who you recruit, but who you can get,” Weber said. “And you’ve really got to focus on the right guys that you feel fit K-State, the K-State model, our program, want to be here. And we’re fortunate to get those four guys.”