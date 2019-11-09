K-State Wildcats vs. Texas Longhorns: Prediction, kickoff time, TV info, betting line

The Kansas State Wildcats will face the Texas Longhorns in a football game with possible Big 12 championship game implications on Saturday.

No. 20 K-State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) is on a three-game winning streak, while Texas (5-3, 3-2) is trying to bounce back from a road loss against TCU.

Here is everything you need to know to prepare for Saturday’s game, including a prediction:

The details

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin

TV: ESPN

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City.

The line: Texas by 7

Prediction

The Texas football team tends to play its best under Tom Herman in big games.

That means Kansas State fans should expect an inspired effort from the Longhorns on Saturday, because this is a very important game for them. If Texas wants to return to the top 25 and make a run at the Big 12 championship game, beating K-State is a must.

The same could technically be said for the Wildcats, as they also need a win to stay within shouting distance of Baylor and Oklahoma in the league standings. But they have already exceeded expectations in Chris Klieman’s first season while the Longhorns have disappointed with three losses.

It will take more than motivation to win this game, of course, but this game sets up well for the home team. Texas is much healthier on defense than it has been in recent weeks, and it had the benefit of a bye week to adjust to K-State’s new rushing tendencies that seemed to catch Oklahoma and Kansas off guard.

K-State will be without top defensive back AJ Parker, making it that much harder for its secondary to slow Sam Ehlinger and Devin Duvernay It’s also unclear if top running backs James Gilbert and Jordon Brown will be fully healthy by Saturday.

The Wildcats have won bigger games than this under Klieman, but this feels like the Longhorns’ game to lose.

Texas 33, K-State 24