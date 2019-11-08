K-State recruiting notebook: Wildcats flip one of the best defensive back pledges

Kansas State has two handfuls of football recruits who’ve committed to the Wildcats.

They picked up pledge No. 20 on Monday. Here is the biggest recruiting news from the week:

K-State flips Tajiri Smith

Tajiri Smith was back on the market for a week.

Smith decommitted from Memphis Oct. 28. When he did it, there were already rumblings of his pending pledge to K-State. He made it official seven days later.

When Smith decommitted from Memphis, he took to Twitter and wrote he intended to take advantage of the early signing period and enroll early.

Smith’s recruitment was a blur for K-State. The Wildcats offered him Sept. 23. The Cats quickly got him to campus and make a major impression.

Smith is a 3-star defensive back out of McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia. He held offers from the likes of Louisville, Kentucky and Boston College. Smith is listed as a cornerback but figures to play safety at K-State.

If a safety, Smith would be the second safety in K-State’s 2020 class, joining Malachi Mitchell of Mansfield, Texas.

Smith took an official visit to K-State on Oct. 19 when the Wildcats hosted TCU. Since then, K-State is 3-0 and has climbed to No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Wildcats host 5-star Aminu Mohammed

For one of the only times in K-State basketball history, a 5-star prospect was on campus Sunday.

Shooting guard Aminu Mohammed took an unofficial visit to Manhattan. Afterward, his guardian Shawn Harmon took to Twitter and praised the staff and culture at K-State.

Perhaps most important: He said Mohammed is looking forward to a return.

Awesome visit with Kansas State HC Weber and Coaching Staff very nice culture in Manhattan Kansas appreciate them having us on unofficial visit @AthleticsGls SG Aminu Mohammed is look forward to a return visit!!! pic.twitter.com/WxQGpHUKnj — Shawn Harmon (@Harmon64S) November 4, 2019

Mohammed is a 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard out of Greenwood Laboratory School in Springfield, Missouri. He is a prospect in the 2021 class and was chosen to the USA Today All-USA Preseason Boys Basketball Team.

Mohammed led Greenwood to a state championship last season, averaging more than 34 points per game and snagging 17.5 rebounds and 2.9 steals.

Mohammed holds offers from the likes of Maryland, Indiana and Louisville. K-State does not have any pledges to its 2021 class yet.

K-State has a lot of capital left to invest before landing Mohammed, but if the Cats bring him to Manhattan, he would join Michael Beasley, Henry Walker and Wally Judge as the only 5-star players to come to K-State, according to 247 Sports.

If he and 2020 pledge Nijel Pack sign with the Wildcats, K-State would have two players of at least 4-star caliber over two recruiting classes.