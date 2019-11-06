Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill shouts out K-State’s Youngblood and 18-year-old freshman responds

Joshua Youngblood is an 18-year-old college football receiver from Florida, a borderline starter for Kansas State, the No. 16 team in the country.

But he’s already on the radar of star Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill.

After Kansas City’s 26-23 home win over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, a reporter spoke with former Kansas State receiver Byron Pringle. The reporter asked Pringle if he’s stayed in contact with anyone on the Wildcats’ current roster.

As Pringle named off players such as senior receiver Dalton Schoen, Hill piped in.

“What you naming, Pringle?” Hill asked.

Pringle told him, and Hill brought up the uniform number of a guy even K-State fans are still getting used to seeing make plays on Saturdays.

“No. 23, who is that?” Hill asked.

“That’s Youngblood,” Pringle said. “He’s from Tampa.”

“He’s good,” Hill said. “I like him.”

Respect big homies @cheetah @pringle_byron ... I’ll be where y’all at in two years God willing https://t.co/7gKLZbuYf7 — Joshua Youngblood (@YB060) November 3, 2019

Pringle grew up about a two-minute walk from Youngblood’s childhood home, Youngblood said later. Youngblood said he used to go to games at nearby Robinson High while Pringle was playing there.

Youngblood has only been in Kansas for a few months. He has caught just six passes for 41 yards, but Hill has seen enough to form a favorable opinion of his skill-set.

At K-State’s news conference Tuesday, Youngblood said he was thankful for the love.

“I had took a nap, woke up, and I saw it on Twitter,” Youngblood said. “I was like, ‘This is not real.’ ... I never thought Tyreek Hill would know who I am. I’m a freshman. I’m 18.”

Though he’s not playing much yet on offense, Youngblood has been active on kick returns. He has fielded eight kicks for 177 yards, with a long of 38.

Coming out of Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Youngblood was a three-star receiver who also held offers from Boston College, Temple, Cincinnati and a few other schools. He chose Kansas State.

Now, Youngblood is clearly becoming a notable piece of K-State’s offense both present and future. He and Hill share similar vitals: Youngblood is listed at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds; Hill is listed at 5-10, 185.

Youngblood said getting a shoutout from Hill is something he’ll never forget.

“I look up to him,” Youngblood said of Hill. “He’s a fast guy. Quick, but not really a big guy, so I look up to him. I try to copy the moves he does.”