K-State Wildcats vs Texas Longhorns: Kickoff time, TV info, line, five things to know

The Kansas State Wildcats will face the Texas Longhorns in a Big 12 football game Saturday.

No. 20 K-State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) is on a three-game winning streak, while Texas (5-3, 3-2) is trying to bounce back from a road loss against TCU.

Here is everything you need to know to prepare for Saturday’s game:

The details

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin

TV: ESPN

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City.

The line: Texas by 6

Five things to know

1. Injury update: The Wildcats should be at or near full strength on offense. Chris Klieman said Monday that top running backs James Gilbert and Jordon Brown are both on track to play against the Longhorns after nagging injuries limited them to one combined snap over the weekend against Kansas. But K-State might be shorthanded on defense. Klieman says defensive back A.J. Parker is “doubtful” to play this week as he recovers from a sprained ankle.

2. Running wild: K-State has rushed for 11 touchdowns in its past two games. Skylar Thompson is one of the biggest reasons why, as the junior quarterback has found the end zone seven times with his legs. The Wildcats are also blocking well up front. This team has re-gained its rushing mojo after struggling to run the ball early on in conference games.

3. Air raid: The Longhorns are a pass-first team this season with Sam Ehlinger at quarterback. He leads the Big 12 in passing attempts (303) and passing touchdowns (23) while throwing for 297.3 yards per game.

4. Hands full: Klieman is impressed with Texas. The K-State coach had nothing but good things to say about the Longhorns on the Big 12 teleconference. “The quarterback is just a phenomenal football player, a great competitor. He can beat you with his arms, with his feet,” Klieman said. “He makes their offense go. I know they’re really special at the skill positions and O-Line, but he’s just a phenomenal football player. Defensively they play fast. They’re really physical. They’re long and they’re athletic. We’ll have our hands full.”

5. Championship race: Baylor (8-0, 5-0) and Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1) have the inside track for berths in the Big 12 championship game, but K-State (6-2, 3-2) and Texas (5-3, 3-2) are still in the race. The winner of this week’s game will improve its chances of playing for a trophy in December. The loser will probably be out of the mix.