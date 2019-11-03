Kickoff time, TV info set for Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Longhorns football game

Kansas State football fans can start planning for an afternoon kickoff when the Wildcats head to Austin on Saturday for their next game against the Texas Longhorns.

K-State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) will take on Texas (5-3, 3-2) at 2:30 p.m. at Royal Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

The Big 12 Conference and its television partners delayed a kickoff announcement for the game in order to better evaluate all the college football games that took place over the weekend and put this contest in the best time slot.

The Wildcats are coming off a 38-10 victory over Kansas. The Longhorns didn’t play last week but lost the last time they played at TCU 37-27.

K-State basketball will also be in action on Saturday. Bruce Weber’s team will play its first true road game of the season against UNLV at 3 p.m. The games will overlap.