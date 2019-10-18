K-State recruiting notebook: Huge weekend for football with pledge(s) expected

Four football prospects who are high on Kansas State’s wish list are coming to Manhattan on Saturday.

Here is the biggest recruiting news from the week:

Expect at least one pledge

TCU weekend has long been expected as the next date for a pledge to coach Chris Klieman’s first full recruiting class.

Two weeks ago, quarterbacks coach Collin Klein sent out a cryptic tweet hinting a pledge was on the way. With four big time prospects on campus to see Wildcats vs. Horned Frogs, that commitment is believed to come after the players return home.

Here is who is coming:

Dajon Harrison - Receiver, Hutto (Texas)

Harrison is perhaps the most likely to choose K-State.

The Wildcats have been in a recruiting battle with Arizona for months. Harrison has a strong relationship with cornerbacks coach Van Malone and other pledges to the Wildcats’ class of 2020.

At 5-foot-10, 178 pounds, Harrison fills a need at receiver.

Robert Hentz - Defensive Tackle, Northwest Mississippi CC

K-State jumped on Hentz early.

Hentz is one of the top junior college defensive tackles in the country, and as classes grow fuller, more universities are expected to offer. K-State is one of Hentz’s first official visits.

Hentz is a 6-2, 270-pound prospect who would fill K-State’s most glaring need in its 2020 class.

Tajiri Smith - Running Back, McEachern (Georgia)

Smith is orally pledged to Memphis, but there is momentum for a K-State flip.

The fact that Smith will be on campus Saturday is evidence enough that K-State is still an option.

The Wildcats already have a pair of running backs pledged to the 2020 class. Smith would be icing on top.

Tanoa Togiai - Defensive End, Rigby (Idaho)

Togiai is the son of a former K-State player and has always grown up a fan of the Wildcats.

At 6-7, 265 pounds, he would be easily be K-State’s largest defensive end of the 2020 class and the present K-State roster.

If Togiai is expected to move inside to defensive tackle, his pledge would do wonders for the Wildcats’ 2020 class.

Cats miss on huge hoops target

Thursday had to hurt when Gethro Muscadin announced where he was going.

Amid a massive NCAA investigation, Muscadin pledged to the University of Kansas.

Muscadin is a 4-star center from Aspire Academy. At 6-10, 215 pounds, he would have been a headline addition to an already stacked 2020 class for the Wildcats.

Muscadin took a visit to K-State, along with Texas Tech, Minnesota and KU. He held offers from those four and 16 others, including Wichita State.

New football targets

As the 2020 class winds down, K-State has slowed its scholarship offers, but the Wildcats handed out two more this week:

Dawson Delforge - Offensive Guard, Butler County CC

Delforge has been a power behind Butler’s outstanding 2019 season.

At 6-5, 317 pounds, he is a force up in the run game with outstanding pulling skills. Delforge is a graduate of Wamego High. He also holds an offer from McNeese State.

Tobechi Okoli - Defensive End, Lincoln College Prep (Missouri)

Okoli didn’t hold any Division I offers before K-State offered Wednesday.

Okoli is out of the Kansas City area. At 6-5, 230 pounds, he is a likely candidate to slide inside to defensive tackle, where the Wildcats need more bodies.