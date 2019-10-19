K-State Wildcats vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Prediction, kickoff time, TV, betting line

The details

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

TV: FSKC

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

The line: TCU by 3 1/2

Prediction

The Wildcats are off to a 3-2 start, but they have gone more than a month without winning a football game because of an unusual schedule that featured two early bye weeks. They could really use a victory against the Horned Frogs to boost fan enthusiasm and remain on track for bowl eligibility.

But K-State will need more than motivated players to win this game.

TCU features home-run hitters on offense like running back Darius Anderson and receiver Jalen Reagor, while K-State will likely be without top deep threat Malik Knowles and No. 2 running back Jordon Brown because of injuries.

Chris Klieman’s team has sputtered on offense in each of its first two games, scoring a combined 25 points during losses against Oklahoma State and Baylor. The Wildcats will need to be more productive to defeat the Horned Frogs. This isn’t a vintage Gary Patterson team, but it does boast the top rushing defense in the Big 12. That’s a bad matchup for the Wildcats, who like to move the ball on the ground.

If K-State can pressure freshman quarterback Max Duggan into making some mistakes and turning the ball over, the Wildcats will take their chances. If he throws for big yardage and forces K-State to play catch up, it could be another long day for the home team.

Until the Wildcats prove they can score against a conference opponent, it’s hard to pick them with confidence.

TCU 28, K-State 21.