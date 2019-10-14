Kansas State University
K-State Wildcats vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Kickoff time, TV, line, five things to know
The Kansas State Wildcats will look to end a two-game losing streak and pick up their first conference victory of the season against the TCU Horned Frogs at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Here is everything you need to know to prepare for the sixth game of K-State’s football season:
The details
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas
TV: FSKC
Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City
The line: TCU by 2 1/2
Five things to know
The Frogs have been up and down. Gary Patterson’s team is off to a 3-2 start, but it’s hard to figure out exactly how good TCU might be. It owns a solid nonconference victory over Purdue and also dismantled Kansas at home. Those were the ups. The Frogs also lost at home to SMU and are coming off 49-24 loss to Iowa State. Those were downs.
TCU features a familiar face at quarterback. Alex Delton will play his final game of his college football career in Manhattan wearing a different uniform. The former K-State quarterback is now playing for the Horned Frogs as a graduate transfer. Delton began the year as TCU’s starter and has played in every game. He has thrown for 312 yards. But freshman Max Duggan is currently the team’s top passer.
Playing without top receiver Malik Knowles. K-State coach Chris Klieman doesn’t expect to have Knowles healthy and in the lineup for this game. The Wildcats’ most talented deep threat missed all of the Oklahoma State game with a foot injury and only lasted two series against Baylor before limping off the field. Klieman said it is “doubtful” that Knowles will practice this week.
Re-establishing the running game. The Wildcats haven’t topped 150 rushing yards since their second game, and that’s one of the main reasons why they remain winless in conference play. Klieman wants to change that moving forward, but it won’t be easy this week. TCU boasts the Big 12’s best rushing defense, allowing 101.2 yards per game on the ground.
A pair of playmakers. K-State defenders will need to focus on two TCU skill players in this game. Receiver Jalen Reagor has as much talent as any pass-catcher in the conference and has caught 15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns this season. Running back Darius Anderson is also dangerous on the ground. He has rushed for 532 yards and six touchdowns.
