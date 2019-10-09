Beer and wine sales coming to Bramlage Coliseum for Kansas State basketball games

SHARE COPY LINK

For the first time, Kansas State basketball fans will be able to purchase wine and beer while they watch games at Bramlage Coliseum this season.

K-State athletic director Gene Taylor announced the change on Wednesday.

“We want to continue to find ways to make the experience for our fans at our events more attractive and we feel expanding our beer and wine sales to Bramlage for basketball games will do that,” Taylor said in a statement. “This was a decision that was thoroughly vetted with our staff, campus leaders and our Sodexo, Inc., partners, as well as gathering input from our donors and fanbase, and we look forward to this new addition to our gameday operation.”

Bramlage Coliseum is now the third K-State athletics venue that sells alcoholic beverages to fans in general seating areas. The Wildcats have sold beer and wine at baseball games since 2013 and at women’s soccer matches since 2016.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Beer and wine will be served at both men’s and women’s basketball games beginning this season.

Fans must be at least 21 years of of age and present a valid state ID or driver’s license to purchase alcohol. Arena personnel will provide wristbands to fans of legal drinking age who wish to purchase alcoholic beverages. A maximum of two drinks will be allowed per transaction.

Sales will begin when the doors open for games and end at the 15-minute mark of the second half for men’s games. For women’s games, the cutoff point will be the midpoint of the third quarter.

Multiple concession stands and portable locations will serve beer and win throughout the Bramlage concourse, in addition to the premium seating areas of the arena.

K-State does not currently offer beer and wine options throughout the general seating areas of its football stadium. Taylor has said he will ask K-State fans for feedback before deciding whether or not to change that before the 2020 season begins. But he said Wednesday there are no imminent plans to expand beer and wine sales to Bill Snyder Family Stadium.