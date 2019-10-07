Kansas State University
Kickoff time, TV info announced for K-State’s next football game against TCU
Kansas State football fans can plan for an early afternoon kickoff when the Wildcats play their next game against the TCU Horned Frogs.
K-State will host TCU at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the Big 12 and its television partners announced Monday.
The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Kansas City.
Both teams are off to 3-2 starts. Both teams are off this week.
K-State began its season with three straight victories against nonconference opponents but dropped its first two Big 12 games. TCU started conference play with a convincing win over Kansas, but the Horned Frogs are coming off a lopsided defeat at Iowa State.
Big 12 Football Schedule for Oct. 12
Oklahoma vs. Texas: 11 a.m. on Fox
Texas Tech at Baylor: 3 p.m. on FS1
Iowa State at West Virginia: 3 p.m. on ESPN
Big 12 Football Schedule for Oct. 19
West Virginia at Oklahoma: 11 a.m. on Fox
Iowa State at Texas Tech: 11 a.m. on FS1
TCU at K-State: 1:30 p.m. on FSKC
Baylor at Oklahoma State: 3 p.m. on Fox
Kansas at Texas: 6 p.m. on LHN
