Kickoff time, TV info announced for K-State’s next football game against TCU

Kansas State football fans can plan for an early afternoon kickoff when the Wildcats play their next game against the TCU Horned Frogs.

K-State will host TCU at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the Big 12 and its television partners announced Monday.

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Kansas City.

Both teams are off to 3-2 starts. Both teams are off this week.

K-State began its season with three straight victories against nonconference opponents but dropped its first two Big 12 games. TCU started conference play with a convincing win over Kansas, but the Horned Frogs are coming off a lopsided defeat at Iowa State.

Big 12 Football Schedule for Oct. 12

Oklahoma vs. Texas: 11 a.m. on Fox

Texas Tech at Baylor: 3 p.m. on FS1

Iowa State at West Virginia: 3 p.m. on ESPN

Big 12 Football Schedule for Oct. 19

West Virginia at Oklahoma: 11 a.m. on Fox

Iowa State at Texas Tech: 11 a.m. on FS1

TCU at K-State: 1:30 p.m. on FSKC

Baylor at Oklahoma State: 3 p.m. on Fox

Kansas at Texas: 6 p.m. on LHN