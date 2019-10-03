Redshirt tracker: See which K-State players are likely to sit in 2019 after game four

SHARE COPY LINK

K-State’s Joshua Youngblood was already a lock to burn his redshirt, but after an injury to standout receiver Malik Knowles, the freshman will need to play like an upperclassman.

If the Wildcats wanted to, they could have Youngblood sit out the rest of the season and maintain his redshirt status. In 2018, the NCAA passed an amendment to its redshirt rule, stating a player can participate in up to four games before burning his redshirt.

After K-State’s 26-13 loss at Oklahoma State in Week 5, the Wildcats have played four games.

Here is a look at the true freshmen who have reached the field for K-State this season and the games in which they have played.

Joshua Youngblood, Receiver

Nicholls State

Bowling Green

Mississippi State

Oklahoma State

Levi Archer, Linebacker

Nicholls State

Bowling Green

Oklahoma State

Jax Dineen, Fullback

Nicholls State

Bowling Green

Oklahoma State

Logan Wilson, Defensive Back

Bowling Green

Mississippi State

Oklahoma State

There were seven other true freshmen who played in K-State’s 52-0 victory over Bowling Green. Here are those players:

Cooper Beebe, Offensive Line

Khalid Duke, Linebacker

Joe Ervin, Running Back

Chris Herron, Quarterback

Will Jones II, Defensive Back

Tyrone Lewis, Defensive Back

Jacardia Wright, Running Back

Ahead of the Bowling Green game, coach Chris Klieman said Youngblood and Dineen would not redshirt. Although Youngblood was the only true freshman to play at Mississippi State, Dineen has been an integral part of the Wildcats’ fullback rotation.

Youngblood said he and Dineen shared a moment before the Nicholls State game in Week 1.

“Most guys don’t get this opportunity,” Youngblood remembers saying, “so let’s make the most of it and go out there and do something special.”

Archer and Wilson are probably safe, too.

Although neither played at Mississippi State, both have played in three games. They could even play Saturday when the Wildcats host Baylor and still redshirt this season.

Among the players with one game of experience, Wright and Herron appear to be the most likely to burn their redshirts.

Wright ran for 59 yards on 14 carries against Bowling Green, including a 17-yard slash. He is fighting to be KSU’s No. 4 running back, but if any of the Wildcats’ top three — James Gilbert, Jordon Brown and Harry Trotter — are injured, he might see the field.

Herron’s situation became a lot more interesting Tuesday night when redshirt freshman quarterback John Holcombe announced he was entering the transfer portal. He has already been removed from the K-State roster.

Herron is behind starter Skylar Thompson and promoted sophomore backup Nick Ast.