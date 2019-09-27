K-State recruiting: Wildcats extend in-state prospect first Division I offer

Why K-State defensive back A.J. Parker is motivated to play Oklahoma State Why K-State defensive back A.J. Parker is motivated to play Oklahoma State Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Why K-State defensive back A.J. Parker is motivated to play Oklahoma State

K-State offers one of Kansas’ next big recruits

Two years ago, Davonte Pritchard was part of a program that went 0-9.

He woke up Wednesday with his first Division I offer. Even better, it was from a university in his home state. Pritchard is a 2021 athlete at Gardner-Edgerton. He plays safety but can drop into the box as a linebacker.

Since coach Ryan Cornelsen took over at Gardner-Edgerton for the 2018 season, he has led the Blazers to a 12-2 record and helped turn 2020 offensive lineman Talor Warner into a future Wildcat.

Pritchard had 44 tackles, including nine for losses and five sacks as a sophomore as Gardener-Edgerton went undefeated in the regular season. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, he has the versatility to play across the field.

Maybe most important in Pritchard’s offer is that it shows first-year K-State coach Chris Klieman might have established his first pipeline in Kansas.

K-State has now earned a commitment out of Gardner-Edgerton, offered another and hosted a third, 2020 athlete Teven Mckelvey, on campus for a camp.

Past signee picks up another K-State offer after going to Butler

Derick Newton might be back at K-State.

After committing to the class of 2018, Newton took time at Butler Community College. And after Butler got out to an undefeated start and No. 2 in the junior college rankings, he picked up an offer to return.

Blessed to receive an offer to Kansas state university all praise to most high pic.twitter.com/mV12YtEQEg — Derick Newton (@derick_newton) September 20, 2019

Newton is at Butler by way of Coffee High School in Douglas, Georgia. The K-State offer is his first in Division I since taking the junior college route. He picked up an offer from Virginia in high school.

At 6-2, 280, Newton is a 3-star defensive tackle and seems likely to choose the Cats again.

UCLA decommit earns third power 5 offer from Cats

Myles Jackson is back on the market, and K-State was one of the first ones to jump.

Jackson decommitted from UCLA Sept. 15, a day after the Bruins’ 48-14 home loss to Oklahoma. Since then, the 6-2, 230 linebacker has picked up offers from Virginia Tech, K-State, Kansas and Illinois.

More offers figure to roll in for the 3-star linebacker out of Mill Creek in Hoschton, Georgia.

Three-star in SEC country offered

Robert Hentz has his first power-five offer.

Hentz, a 6-1, 270 defensive tackle, comes out of Northwest Mississippi Community College by way of Batesville, Mississippi.

Blessed to receive an official offer from Kansas State University!! pic.twitter.com/TTObyUyax0 — Robert Hentz (@Dezzy_R11) September 24, 2019

In high school, Hentz had 130 career tackles with 35 going for losses with 12 sacks.

K-State hopes to flip Memphis pledge

Three-star cornerback Tajiri Smith has been committed to Memphis since June 22, but that isn’t stopping teams from filling his inbox.

I’m very BLESSED to be in this position!

Now it’s time to build my own LEGACY.....

I’m a TIGER



1OO% COMMITTED

#GoTigersGo #StripeUP #UMTIGERS20 pic.twitter.com/PjvOsur6kV — Tajiri Smith (@TajiriSmith) June 22, 2019

K-State is the latest to offer Smith, out of McEachern in Powder Springs, Georgia. Smith took to Twitter to say it was his 23rd offer.

Blessed to receive my 23rd offer from Kansas State #Big12 #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/jrkl1BaZue — Tajiri Smith (@TajiriSmith) September 23, 2019